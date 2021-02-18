Chelsea manager Emma Hayes and Brighton boss Hope Powell on the Women's Football Show

Watch the Women's Football Show from 6pm on Sky Sports Football this Friday as Chelsea manager Emma Hayes discusses battling on two fronts in the WSL and Champions League and Brighton boss Hope Powell reflects on leading Team GB at the 2012 Olympics

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes told the Women's Football Show she is relishing the challenge of fighting for both the WSL and Champions League title.

With the WSL title race looking set to go right to the wire, Hayes discusses her delight after the league leaders' 5-0 win over Bristol City last weekend.

Despite a tricky-looking Champions League last-16 draw against Atletico Madrid, Hayes remains full of confidence, describing the current squad as the "best I've ever had".

Former England manager Powell reflects on leading Team GB at the 2012 Olympics, calling it "one of the best experiences of my life".

Powell also speaks of her pride at being named as the first woman to win the League Managers' Association Performance of the Week award for their win over Chelsea.

Brighton Women boss Hope Powell joined the Women's Football Show and reflected on her time in charge of Team GB at the 2012 Olympics, calling it one of the highlights of her career.

There's also an exclusive interview with Manchester City and USA midfielder Sam Mewis as she discusses her move to the WSL and her push for social justice.

