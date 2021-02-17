Fran Kirby: Chelsea striker named WSL Player of the Month, while Emma Hayes wins manager's award

Chelsea Women striker Fran Kirby has been named the Barclays Player of the Month for January, with Emma Hayes picking up the manager's award after a record-breaking month for the Blues.

Kirby scored four times in a 5-0 thumping of her former side Reading and also netted the winner in the 2-1 win over title rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea currently sit top of the Women's Super League, five points clear of Manchester City having played a game more, with United a further point adrift. Hayes picks up the Manager of the Month prize after leading the club to a WSL record 33 games unbeaten, a run that was ended by Brighton earlier this month.

Happy to have won @BarclaysFAWSL player of the month for January 😃 thank you to everyone who voted.

Huge shout out to my @ChelseaFCW team mates & congratulations to @emmahayes1 for manager of the month 💙 #ChelseaFCW #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/5FV8Tb32MS — Fran Kirby (@frankirby) February 17, 2021

Hayes beat off competition from Manchester United boss Casey Stoney and Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor.

Kirby, alongside Blues team-mate Melanie Leupolz, was nominated for the Player of the Month award, taking home the trophy after finishing ahead of other nominees Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, of Manchester City, and Manchester United's Ella Toone in the voting.

Hayes' side are also through to the final of the League Cup, having thrashed West Ham 6-0 in the semi-final this month, and were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League earlier this week.

Image: Emma Hayes has won the WSL Manager of the Month award

Brighton Women head coach Hope Powell has become the first woman to win the League Managers' Association Performance of the Week award.

The former England boss was recognised for Brighton over Women's Super League champions and leaders Chelsea two weeks ago.

Goals from Aileen Whelan and Megan Connolly brought to an end Chelsea's 33-game unbeaten record in the league dating back two years.

It is the first season WSL performances have been considered for the award. The LMA's panel included Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Joe Royle, Dave Bassett, Barry Fry, Paul Ince and Rachel Yankey.

"I am delighted to accept this reward on behalf of myself, the backroom staff, and the players," said Powell.