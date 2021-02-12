Hope Powell: Brighton Women boss makes history as first woman to win LMA's weekly performance award

Brighton Women head coach Hope Powell has become the first woman to win the League Managers' Association Performance of the Week award.
The former England boss was recognised for last Sunday's 2-1 win over Women's Super League champions and leaders Chelsea.
Goals from Aileen Whelan and Megan Connolly brought to an end Chelsea's 33-game unbeaten record in the league dating back two years.
It is the first season WSL performances have been considered for the award.
The LMA's panel included Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Joe Royle, Dave Bassett, Barry Fry, Paul Ince and Rachel Yankey.
"I am delighted to accept this reward on behalf of myself, the backroom staff, and the players," said Powell.
"To beat a team as strong as Chelsea was down to hard work, organisation and team spirit and it's nice that our achievement has been recognised by such an experienced panel of judges from the LMA.
"It was a real team effort. We regrouped after some disappointing results and the attitude and effort from everyone was fantastic. And it was really pleasing that we followed it up with another win on Wednesday against West Ham."
Graham Potter won the award last week following Brighton's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League.
It was the Seagulls' first league win at Anfield since 1982.