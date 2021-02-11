Izzy Christiansen: Everton Women midfielder extends contract with WSL club until 2023

Izzy Christiansen has signed a contract extension at Everton, committing her future at the Women's Super League club until 2023.

Christiansen, 29, joined Everton in January last year, signing an initial 18-month deal after arriving from Champions League winners Lyon.

The midfielder has previously struggled with injuries but has been in fine form for Willie Kirk's side this season, scoring four times in 12 league appearances and helped the team reach the delayed 2020 Women's FA Cup final, which saw Everton beaten by Manchester City at Wembley.

In a statement, Kirk said: "I'm delighted to get Izzy's contract extended with the club.

"I've loved working with her since she arrived just over a year ago. From day one she has challenged and improved our standards and shows great leadership on and off the pitch.

Image: Christiansen celebrates scoring against Bristol City in the WSL

"She had a slow start to her time after picking up a couple of niggly injuries almost immediately but since returning to the pitch it has been clear for all to see her undoubted quality.

"She is technically fantastic, physically in great condition and, tactically, way ahead of most players.

Image: Christiansen duels with Manchester City's Chloe Kelly in the Women's FA Cup final in November last year

"Izzy will be pivotal to the success that we are trying to bring to the club."

Sarvar Ismailov, Everton's sporting and commercial director, added: "Izzy is a phenomenal player. She is still hungry after already having achieved so much in football.

"She is a great leader in the team both on and off the pitch. We are delighted to continue our journey together to new success."

Christiansen began her career at Everton in 2008, has also played for Birmingham and Manchester City and has won 31 senior caps for England.