England Women: Hege Riise names first squad; Jill Scott in line to make 150th international appearance

Jill Scott is in line to make her 150th international appearance after being selected in Hege Riise's first England Women squad.

There are four uncapped players named in the 20-strong squad, with Ella Toone - who has scored six goals for Manchester United in the WSL this season - named alongside Sandy MacIver, Hannah Hampton and Lotte Wubben-Moy. All four featured in England training camps in September, October and November last year.

Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Ellen White form the experienced core of the squad, combining with Scott for a total of 442 England caps.

Nikita Parris is not included as she is currently in lockdown with French club Lyon, and there is no place for Atletico Madrid's Toni Duggan.

Hege Riise has named a 20-player squad for our upcoming February international camp. — Lionesses (@Lionesses) February 9, 2021

The group is due to meet up at St George's Park on February 18 for training before their friendly against Northern Ireland, which will take place at England's base on February 23.

Riise is leading the Lionesses for the Northern Ireland game as well as a Canada friendly in April following Phil Neville's departure to Inter Miami last month. Sarina Wiegman, current boss of the Netherlands, will come in to take the job on a full-time basis in September.

"I am looking forward to leading my first international camp with England," Riise said. "I have watched a lot of England and club matches and believe this is a group of players who are capable of winning at a major tournament.

"My work from now until Sarina Wiegman's arrival is to develop their ability, playing style and physical conditioning to contribute to future success - this summer and beyond.

"It is great for the players to have an official fixture to look forward to and is an opportunity to implement everything they have worked on from previous training camps."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver

Defenders: Steph Houghton, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly, Leah Williamson, Rachel Daly

Midfielders: Jill Scott, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway

Forwards: Fran Kirby, Bethany England, Ellen White, Lauren Hemp