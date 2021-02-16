Women's Champions League: Chelsea face Atletico Madrid, Man City vs Fiorentina

Chelsea have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Women's Champions League last 16 while Manchester City face Fiorentina.
WSL leaders Chelsea will come up against a familiar face in Toni Duggan with the England international helping Atletico knock Manchester City out of the tournament at the same stage last season.
Emma Hayes' side, semi-finalists in 2018 and 2019, have been in stunning form over the past year, going on a record-breaking 33-game unbeaten run which was only recently ended by a shock home defeat to Brighton.
Meanwhile, Gareth Taylor's City will also play their first leg at home, against a Fiorentina side that finished second in Serie A last season but is off the pace this term, lying fourth and 16 points off pacesetters Juventus.
City, semi-finalists in 2017 and 2018, will also be buoyed by the fact the Italians were beaten 6-0 on aggregate by Arsenal in last season's competition.
Holders Lyon, who have won a record seven titles and made it five in a row last season, face Danish side Brøndby.
The only other past champions still in the competition is Wolfsburg who face Norwegian side LSK Kvinner - the former club of interim England head coach Hege Riise
First legs are scheduled to be played between March 3 and 4, with the return fixtures expected to take place between March 10 and 11.
The final will be played at Gothenburg's Gamla Ullevi stadium on May 16.
Full draw as follows:
Wolfsburg (GER) vs LSK Kvinner (NOR)
Barcelona (ESP) vs Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
Rosengård (SWE) vs St. Pölten (AUT)
BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) vs Bayern München (GER)
Manchester City (ENG) vs Fiorentina (ITA)
Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Lyon (FRA) vs Brøndby (DEN)
Chelsea (ENG) vs Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
