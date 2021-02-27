West Brom-Brighton referee 'shambles': Lee Mason disallows then gives goal before VAR rules it out

Confusion over a Brighton goal that was ultimately disallowed at West Brom was slammed as a "shameful, disgraceful piece of nonsense" by Jeff Stelling.

The Soccer Saturday host was in disbelief as Paul Merson described events at The Hawthorns, in which it appeared referee Lee Mason did not know whether or not he had blown his whistle for a free-kick to be taken.

Brighton's players believed he had and Lewis Dunk curled the ball into the net as West Brom 'keeper Sam Johnstone was still lining-up his wall of defenders, but Mason initially ruled the goal out.

1:56 Jeff Stelling describes the refereeing around Lewis Dunk's disallowed freekick for Brighton against West Brom as a shambles and complete nonsense

After Brighton players protested, seemingly claiming he had blown his whistle, Mason then appeared to give the goal before consulting with his assistants and going to VAR to check the replays.

VAR then signified no goal and Mason instructed the free-kick to be taken again, which came to nothing, but not before the referee also had a look at the incident again on the touchline screen.

Image: Players from both teams surround referee Lee Mason following confusion over Brighton's disallowed goal

"This is a shambles. Lee Mason, what have you done?" Stelling questioned, as the Soccer Saturday team watched on.

"VAR has given no goal and now he is going to look at the screen. This is a total, utter, shameful, disgraceful, piece of nonsense!

"This is the dream team of Lee Mason and Simon Hooper, who is the VAR at the moment. You could not make this up."

Image: Referee Lee Mason speaks to both managers following confusion over Brighton's disallowed goal

Merson added: "I've never seen anything like this. He's completely out of control."

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) issued the following description of events during the second half: "The referee blows the whistle, sees the keeper isn't ready, blows it again... and because the ball hadn't crossed the line, VAR can intervene.

"He tells the ref that it hadn't gone in, and so they restarted with the free-kick."

West Brom had been leading through a Kyle Bartley goal while Brighton had also hit the bar from a Pascal Gross penalty.

Danny Welbeck crashed a second-half penalty off the post as West Brom edged a 1-0 victory.