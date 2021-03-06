Phil Bardsley: Burnley defender signs new contract until summer of 2022

Burnley defender Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract that will keep him at Turf Moor throughout next season; the full-back joined the club in 2017; follow Burnley vs Arsenal on Sky Sports; watch free highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports website and app

Saturday 6 March 2021 11:01, UK

Phil Bardsley has committed himself to Burnley until the summer of 2022
Image: Phil Bardsley has committed himself to Burnley until the end of next season

Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract at Burnley, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old will remain at Turf Moor until the end of next season after agreeing fresh terms with the Clarets.

Bardsley moved to Burnley from Stoke in 2017 but has started just three Premier League games so far this season.

After coming through the academy at Manchester United, the full-back went on to play for Rangers, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Sunderland and has collected 13 Scotland caps during his career.

"Bardo is a top professional. He is lean, fit and hungry," Burnley manager Sean Dyche said of Bardsley.

"I think when players in front of you are delivering you have to bide your time and I think we have a healthy respect here for that kind of thinking."

Bardsley is the latest senior member of Dyche's squad to agree new terms.

Fellow defenders Matt Lowton, Erik Pieters and Kevin Long have extended their stay at the club, along with winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson who has signed up at the end of January.

And with Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, club captain Ben Mee and strikers Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra also signing contract extensions since last summer, Burnley will keep the core of their squad for the 2021/22 season.

