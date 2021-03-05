Burnley vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Jack Cork could add to Burnley's injury worries for the visit of Arsenal.

The midfielder played with a hamstring problem in the midweek draw with Leicester and must be assessed along with Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady, who are being nursed back to full fitness.

Striker Ashley Barnes, however, remains out.

Arsenal will be hoping to have Emile Smith Rowe available.

The attacking midfielder suffered a muscular injury in the 3-1 win at Leicester but manager Mikel Arteta does not believe it was a serious problem.

The Gunners have no other fitness concerns as the likes of Bukayo Saka and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang push for recalls having been dropped to the bench last time out.

How to follow

Follow Burnley vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Having watched they way Burnley took the game to Leicester on Wednesday night, you'd be a brave man wading into the 8/13 with Sky Bet for an Arsenal away win. I was confidently on the double chance result in midweek (draw or Burnley win vs Leicester) and that looks the way to play again here with Arsenal so skinny in the market. Only a Kasper Schmeichel masterclass kept Burnley at bay.

Barring their stinky performance at home to West Brom, Sean Dyche's men have been back to their bruising and dangerous best, winning comfortably at Crystal Palace, winning the xG battle against Brighton - a mighty feat - and creating an expected goal figure of 1.79 in the draw with Leicester, their third-highest figure in over a year. It shows Burnley are able to create good quality chances playing their style of football and although Arsenal arrive in good form, this is a team that have slipped to defeats at Wolves and Aston Villa this year.

Yet again Dyche's men are underestimated by the market. They've taken four points off Arsenal in the last two meetings and look rock-solid to avoid defeat once again.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley double chance (5/4 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's draw with Leicester in the Premier League

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Leicester in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since the 1962-63 campaign, following their 1-0 win at the Emirates earlier this season.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight away league games against Burnley (W4 D4), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five. Their last league defeat at Turf Moor was in December 1973.

Arsenal have conceded just seven goals in their 13 Premier League meetings with Burnley, and never more than once in a match. It's the most they've faced a side in the competition without conceding more than one goal in any of their meetings.

Burnley have won just one of their nine Saturday Premier League matches this season (D3 L5), winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace last month. Their only 12.30 Saturday kick-off this season ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Arsenal have won four of their last six Premier League away games (L2), as many as they had in their previous 18 on the road (D6 L8).

Following 3-2 and 3-1 victories against Benfica and Leicester respectively, Arsenal are looking to score 3+ goals in three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since September 2019 under Unai Emery.

Ashley Barnes has scored 43% of Burnley's Premier League goals against Arsenal (3/7) - he's the only current member of their squad to score a league goal for the Clarets against Arsenal.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more Premier League goals against Burnley than he has any other side in the competition (7). However, the Gunners captain scored the winning goal at the wrong end in the reverse fixture this season.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pépé has scored in four of his last five away games in the Premier League, having netted in just two of his first 18 on the road in the competition.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette has scored seven away goals in the Premier League this season, more than he had in 2018-19 and 2019-20 combined (6). Seven of the Gunners' 11 Premier League victories this season have been in games in which Lacazette has scored.

In this week's Pitch to Post preview podcast Alice Piper is joined by Sky Sports News reporters Ben Ransom and James Cooper to look ahead to the Manchester derby. Can City end United's 21-game unbeaten away run to stretch their Premier League lead to 17 points?

We also hear from Rob Dorsett ahead of the Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Wolves, with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

And Michael Bridge gives us his verdict on Tottenham's recent resurgence, as they prepare to welcome Crystal Palace.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox