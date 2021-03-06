Rangers fans break lockdown to gather at Ibrox ahead of St Mirren clash

Thousands of Rangers fans have broken lockdown to gather outside Ibrox ahead of Saturday's clash with St Mirren.

The Gers supporters have turned up in their numbers to welcome the team ahead of the impending title party, setting off flares and engulfing the front of the stadium in blue smoke.

Rangers will win the title if they beat St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic drop points against Dundee United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. They could still win the title with a draw against the Paisley side if Celtic lose the following day.

Image: Rangers fans greet the arrival of manager Steven Gerrard at Ibrox

However, if Celtic beat Dundee United on Sunday the potential would remain for Rangers to seal the title in the Old Firm match on March 21 at Parkhead, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Steven Gerrard has accepted a one-match ban - after he was charged with misconduct following his dismissal - and will not be in the dugout for the game against St Mirren.

The Blues Brothers Rangers and Linfield FC fan group posted videos of the gathering on Twitter.

A member of the group told the PA news agency: "It's scenes of joy. 10 years almost of pain and watching our rivals win the lot has been hard to take. It's scenes of relief to stop the 10 in a row.

"We'd expect celebrations to be bigger when Rangers officially do win the title whether that's tomorrow or two weeks time against Celtic."

Image: Rangers fans put up a banner in tribute to manager Steven Gerrard at Ibrox

Morelos has booking rescinded

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has had the booking he received for diving against Livingston on Wednesday rescinded after a disciplinary hearing.

Morelos was booked after he went over in the penalty area under pressure from goalkeeper Max Stryjek - a decision that incensed manager Steven Gerrard, leading to him being sent off at half-time after being shown two yellow cards for his outburst towards referee John Beaton.

Image: Rangers fans gathered at Ibrox on Saturday

Morelos went on to score a late winner and he has now had an appeal against the decision upheld.