Fire at Everton Women's Walton Hall Park damages section of the stadium

A fire has damaged part of the stadium used by Everton Women at Walton Hall Park.

The fire service was called to deal with the incident at 6.24pm on Friday, with scaffolding and plastic netting alight. Footage on social media showed a section of the home stand ablaze.

A fire investigation officer attended the scene and the police were also asked to attend.

It is understood Everton are hopeful Wednesday's game against Chelsea in the Women's Super League will go ahead as planned.

The fire at Everton Women's Walton Hall Park https://t.co/VvXfRGymMI — Kathryn Batte (@KathrynBatte) March 12, 2021

Everton moved to the ground from Southport in the summer and had been planning to increase its capacity to 2,000.

A statement from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service read: "Firefighters were called to Walton Hall Park on Friday 12th March.

"Crews were alerted at 6.24pm and on scene at 6.30pm. Two fire engines attended.

"On arrival crews found a football stand to be well alight. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

"Crews left the scene at 6.57pm and handed the incident over to Merseyside Police."

The Merseyside Police force's investigation into the incident is ongoing.