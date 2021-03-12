Bristol City Women vs Chelsea Women - Women's League Cup final preview, team news, kick-off

Chelsea Women will be looking to retain their Women's League Cup title when they face Bristol City Women in the final on Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm).

Team news

Boosted by the dramatic 3-2 victory over Reading at Ashton Gate last time out, Bristol City manager Matt Beard may decide to go with an unchanged team.

The win moved the Robins off the foot of the Barclays FAWSL table, and a first taste of silverware since 2007 is the next target.

Charlie Wellings, Jemma Purfield and Ebony Salmon all scored last weekend and will provide the goalscoring threat. Salmon's battle with Chelsea defender Millie Bright is certainly a duel to watch.

Gemma Evans is relishing the occasion having produced a player of the match display against Reading but Bristol City will be without club captain Jas Matthews for the remainder of the season through injury.

Putting in the hard yards. 🔋 pic.twitter.com/73dBLBI9jJ — Bristol City WFC (@bristolcitywfc) March 12, 2021

Chelsea forward Beth England will miss the game after suffering a concussion in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Blues boss Emma Hayes has revealed.

Hayes said England took "a couple of blows to the head" in the last-16 second-leg match in Monza and has expressed disappointment with the match's officials, saying they "didn't take seriously maybe some of those moments".

The England international - scorer of both goals when Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in last season's League Cup final - was substituted just before half-time in Wednesday's contest.

England, who Hayes said had been "groggy", stayed in Italy while her team-mates went home on Wednesday. Having had a scan, the 26-year-old was due to fly back on Thursday afternoon.

How to follow

Follow Bristol City Women vs Chelsea Women across Sky Sports' digital platforms in our dedicated live blog from 1.30pm on Sunday.

What the managers said

Bristol City interim manager Matt Beard said: "We know this is a huge task on Sunday but it's a cup final and anything can happen in a cup final. We're really looking forward to it.

"Chelsea are a world-class side, full of internationals, so whatever XI they pick, it's going to be a tough afternoon for us.

"We're not in it to make the numbers up and it's not a foregone conclusion by any stretch of the imagination.

"I said to the players yesterday about the men's cup final between Wigan and Manchester City - things happen in football, there are some shock results on days, and if we manage to pull that off, what an achievement it would be. But we know it's going to be a tough task."

0:25 Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says her side will need to improve if they are to advance further in the Women's Champions League despite sealing their place in the quarter-finals by beating Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes: "I think (Bristol City) have been brilliant. This side of Christmas they've been brilliant on the counter, you can see that they are finding another level of their attacking play.

"They're fighting to stay in the league and their efforts in that last game was absolutely superb. You've seen [Ebony] Salmon on the counter and with the qualities she's got, they seemed to have found something that works for them.

"It's a final, I'm approaching this final in exactly the same way I do every game. Regardless of the opponent, as you know with football, there is no such thing as a comfortable game.

"Cups are about one-off events where it's evens. Yes, there is no doubt that we've got more experience in being in this position than them but think about this, they have got all the freedom of knowing they don't have that pressure or expectation, they can just go and play and enjoy themselves."