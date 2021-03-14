Bristol City 0-6 Chelsea: Fran Kirby shines as Sam Kerr nets hat-trick in WSL Cup final rout

Fran Kirby produced a masterclass as Chelsea strolled past Bristol City 6-0 to retain the Women's League Cup at Vicarage Road.

Kirby set up four goals and scored the other two on a momentous day for the England international, who missed the Blues' victory over Arsenal in this final last year as she battled with pericarditis, the heart disease that left her gravely ill and nearly forced her to retire.

Aussie Sam Kerr was the main benefactor of Kirby's magic as she scored a cup final hat-trick. Goals after 90 seconds and 10 minutes put Chelsea in control before she completed her treble three minutes after the break.

Kirby's strikes (29 and 35) had the Blues four goals to the good before Kerr's third and Guro Reiten added a sixth (55) shortly after to round off a satisfying day, only marred by a serious injury to midfielder Maren Mjelde.

It was a record League Cup final victory as Bristol City failed to transfer their recent good WSL form onto the big stage and failed to lay a glove on Chelsea.

Player ratings Bristol City: Baggaley (4), Bryson (5), Skeels (5), Evans (6), Purfield (4), Humphrey (5), Bissell (5), Mastrantonio (5), Wellings (6), Daniels (5), Salmon (6)



Subs: Harrison (6), Palmer (6), Rafferty (N/A), Layzell (N/A)



Chelsea: Berger (7), Mjelde (6), Bright (6), Eriksson, (6), Andersson (6), Leupolz (7), Ingle (7), Kirby (10), Fleming (7), Reiten (7), Kerr (9)



Subs: Blundell (6), Spence (6), Cuthbert (6)



Man of the match: Fran Kirby

How Kirby lit up the big stage

Any questions over whether Chelsea would be tired after their midweek draw in Italy against Atletico Madrid were answered inside the first 90 seconds. One simple pass between City's centre-backs set Kirby free and she showed great awareness to slide the ball across the goal for Kerr to tap in.

And the game was all but over as a contest with less than 10 minutes on the clock. A sloppy pass out was picked off by Kirby midway inside the City half and once she found Kerr to her left, there was only going to be one outcome as the Aussie fired the ball into the bottom corner

Image: Chelsea's Sam Kerr makes it 1-0 against Bristol City

Kirby turned from provider to goalscorer shortly before the half-hour mark as keeper Sophie Baggaley's poor kick went straight to Kirby and the Chelsea forward placed it perfectly into the far corner with Baggaley struggling to get back.

Team news Chelsea boss Emma Hayes made four changes to the side who drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid in midweek as Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten, Magdalena Eriksson and Jessie Fleming replaced Niamh Charles, Pernille Harder, Ji So-yun and Beth England

Bristol City opted to make three changes from the side who beat Reading 3-2 as Emma Bissell, Ella Mastrantonio, Kiera Skeels all came into the side with Laura Rafferty and Aimee Palmer dropping out and Molly Pike cup tied

Her second goal was a little simpler before the break, cutting onto her right foot and placing the ball underneath Baggaley after Kerr played her through on goal.

While Chelsea did make three changes at the break, chief tormentor Kirby remained on the pitch and she set up a further two before her work for the afternoon was done. If the first was unselfish, opting to tee up Kerr to complete her hat-trick rather than shooting herself, the second would have fooled most teams.

Image: Chelsea's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their second goal

Kerr found her teammate on the corner of the six-yard box and everyone expected Kirby to try and sweep the ball home. Instead, she took a touch and without seemingly looking, laid the ball on a plate for Guro Reiten to find the back of the net.

Kerr and Kirby were both taken off shortly after the hour-mark and it led to the best spell of the game for Bristol City. Ebony Salmon twice forced the previously unneeded Katrin-Ann Berger into good saves, the first coming after she showed Mille Bright a clean pair of heels.

The afternoon did end on a sour note, however, as Maren Mjelde needed oxygen on the pitch before she was stretchered off with what looked like a serious knee injury in the closing stages. That led to muted celebrations at the final whistle with Chelsea's minds clearly on their stricken teammate.

Player of the match - Fran Kirby

From the very first minute, Kirby was simply untouchable. Every time she had possession Bristol City were fearful and when she wasn't on the ball, Kirby was usually finding pockets of space between the City defence to cause them headaches.

If she wasn't so selfless, such a team player, Kirby could have had four goals of her own at Vicarage Road, instead opting to set up team-mates for simple finishes.

Image: Fran Kirby celebrates with Sophie Ingle after scoring Chelsea's fourth goal

Her link-up with Kerr was a joy to behold and they seemed to find each other with ease. "She is quality on the ball. She is a special talent," Kerr said at full-time.

It's not often you score a hat-trick in a cup final and aren't your side's best player, yet Kerr will be happy to acknowledge that this was Kirby's day

What's next?

Chelsea travel to Everton on Wednesday night in the WSL, while Bristol City host title challengers Manchester City on the same evening.