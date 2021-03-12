Women's Champions League draw: Chelsea play Wolfsburg, Man City face Barcelona in quarter-finals

Chelsea have been drawn against two-time winners Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals, with Manchester City taking on Barcelona.

The semi-final draw also took place on Friday, and the two Women's Super League clubs were kept apart, meaning they could only meet in Europe if both progress to the final.

Chelsea, the current WSL leaders, advanced to the last eight of the competition after beating Atletico Madrid 3-1 on aggregate.

Atletico missed three penalties over the two legs, and manager Emma Hayes warned Chelsea "haven't accomplished anything yet" in their pursuit of a first Champions League title.

0:25 Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says her side will need to improve if they are to advance further in the Women's Champions League despite sealing their place in the quarter-finals by beating Atletico Madrid

Wolfsburg won the tournament in 2013 and 2014, and have been runners-up to Lyon three times since, losing the 2020 final 3-1 last August.

Meanwhile, City reached the quarters after enjoying a comprehensive 8-0 aggregate victory over Fiorentina.

Like Chelsea, City have reached the Champions League semi-finals twice, and they face a Barcelona side who were runners-up in 2019.

Holders Lyon, out to extend their records of five titles in a row and seven overall, will take on the winners of Paris Saint-Germain and Sparta Prague, with their last-16 second leg taking place next week after a Covid delay. PSG lead that tie 5-0.

Should Lyon progress, they could face City in the semis, while Chelsea could take on the winners of the final quarter-final tie, which sees Bayern Munich play Rosengard.

No English side has won the tournament since Arsenal in 2007, then known as the UEFA Women's Cup.

Women's Champions League quarter-finals

Ties to be played on March 23/24 and March 31/April 1

Bayern Munich vs Rosengard

Paris Saint-Germain or Sparta Prague vs Lyon

Barcelona vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Wolfsburg

Women's Champions League semi-final draw

Ties to be played on April 24/25 and May 1/2

Paris Saint-Germain/Sparta Prague or Lyon vs Barcelona or Manchester City

Bayern Munich or Rosengard vs Chelsea or Wolfsburg

The final takes places on May 16 at the Gamla Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg.