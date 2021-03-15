ePremier League 2020/21: Group stage for live finals announced

The group stage draw for the live finals of the 2020/21 ePremier League have been confirmed.

There are four groups in both the Xbox and PlayStation categories containing five teams each. Every Premier League team is represented on both consoles.

The group stages will take place on March 23 and 24 with the finals on March 26. The tournament will be streamed on Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and Twitch on all three days, as well as on Sky Sports website and app.

Xbox groups

Group A - Leeds, West Brom, West Ham, Man City, Newcastle

Group B - Sheffield United, Brighton, Arsenal, Man Utd, Aston Villa.

Group C - Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham, Burnley, Crystal Palace

Group D - Liverpool, Leicester, Fulham, Southampton, Wolves

PS4 groups

Group A - Tottenham, West, Ham, Leeds, Newcastle, Brighton

Group B - Wolves, Sheffield United, Leicester, Arsenal, Crystal Palace

Group C - Fulham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Burnley, Everton

Group D - Man City, Southampton, West Brom, Chelsea, Man Utd

2020/21 ePL key dates

March 23-24: ePL Finals - Group stages/quarter-finals

ePL Finals - Group stages/quarter-finals March 26: ePL Finals - Semi-finals/finals/cross-console final

All three days of the tournament will be streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and on Twitch, as well as the Sky Sports website and app.