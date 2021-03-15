ePremier League 2020/21: Group stage for live finals announced

Follow the live finals with Sky Sports in March as 40 Xbox and PS4 players battle it out for the ePremier League trophy and a share of the £40,000 prize pot

Monday 15 March 2021 17:17, UK

Image: Follow the ePremier League Finals on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel this March

The group stage draw for the live finals of the 2020/21 ePremier League have been confirmed.

There are four groups in both the Xbox and PlayStation categories containing five teams each. Every Premier League team is represented on both consoles.

The group stages will take place on March 23 and 24 with the finals on March 26. The tournament will be streamed on Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and Twitch on all three days, as well as on Sky Sports website and app.

Xbox groups

XBOX

Group A - Leeds, West Brom, West Ham, Man City, Newcastle

Group B - Sheffield United, Brighton, Arsenal, Man Utd, Aston Villa.

Group C - Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham, Burnley, Crystal Palace

Group D - Liverpool, Leicester, Fulham, Southampton, Wolves

PS4 groups

ps4

Group A - Tottenham, West, Ham, Leeds, Newcastle, Brighton

Group B - Wolves, Sheffield United, Leicester, Arsenal, Crystal Palace

Group C - Fulham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Burnley, Everton

Group D - Man City, Southampton, West Brom, Chelsea, Man Utd

2020/21 ePL key dates

  • March 23-24: ePL Finals - Group stages/quarter-finals
  • March 26: ePL Finals - Semi-finals/finals/cross-console final

Follow the ePremier League on Sky Sports

All three days of the tournament will be streamed for free on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and on Twitch, as well as the Sky Sports website and app.

