Chelsea’s Kai Havertz says there are 'no excuses' not to deliver after return from injury and illness

Chelsea's Kai Havertz says there are 'no excuses' for him not to deliver now after declaring himself fully fit after injury and illness.

The German midfielder has managed just one goal and four assists in 21 league appearances since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m in the summer.

However, the 21-year-old progress at Stamford Bridge has been hindered by the fact he contracted COVID-19 in November and was then used mostly as a substitute before picking up an injury last month.

But after starting back-to-back matches for the first time since December in the games against Everton and Leeds, Havertz is now raring to go.

"The coronavirus is now over (for me) and I feel good," Havertz told Chelsea's website. "I had a little injury in the past few weeks but it's now time to play good.

"It has not been easy for me but there are no excuses.

"I just have to keep on working and hopefully there will be a big turnaround soon."

