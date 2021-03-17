Michail Antonio: West Ham striker chooses Jamaica over England

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has decided his international future lies with Jamaica, rather than with England, Sky Sports News has learned.

Jamaica are due to play a friendly against the USA in Austria on March 25, but have yet to name their latest squad.

The 30-year-old was approached by Jamaica last month, but he was still considering whether he wanted to play for England - where he was born - or the Caribbean island - where his parents were born.

Antonio has been included in England squads under both Sam Allardyce and Gareth Southgate, but has never made his senior debut.

The striker has chosen Jamaica, because it provides the prospect of more regular international football.

Antonio's decision to opt for Jamaica comes at a time when his chances of an England call-up had increased, because of injuries elsewhere.

Tammy Abraham, Danny Ings and Callum Wilson are all undergoing treatment, meaning Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are currently Southgate's only regular strikers available.

England kick-off their World Cup qualifying campaign at home to San Marino on March 25 before facing Albania away on March 28 and then Poland at Wembley on March 31.