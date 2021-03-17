Chelsea ease to 3-0 win at Everton as Fran Kirby scores - Women's Super League round-up

Women's Super League leaders Chelsea followed up their Continental Cup final victory with a 3-0 win over Everton to stay two points clear at the top.
Fran Kirby opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 13th minute and Denmark international Pernille Harder made it 2-0 in the 59th minute.
Melanie Leupolz netted Chelsea's third in the 79th minute, tapping in after an attempted lob by Harder was parried away by Everton goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
Manchester City secured their 10th consecutive league win with a 3-0 victory at struggling Bristol City.
An assist from Chloe Kelly saw Scotland international Caroline Weir open the scoring for City in the 12th minute at Twerton Park.
Ellen White slotted in a perfectly-weighted low cross from Lauren Hemp in the 30th minute and Sam Mewis headed home a late third as Gareth Taylor's side remain two points behind Chelsea.
Brighton registered their fourth straight win with a 2-0 victory at relegation-threatened Aston Villa.
Aileen Whelan forced home a first-half opener and Inessa Kaagman converted a late penalty after Kayleigh Green had been brought down.
Brighton are sixth, while Villa have lost their last three league games without scoring.
📊 Here is how the table looks after tonight's fixtures!— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 17, 2021
It's getting tight at the bottom! 😬#BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/Lr5rfVBpSw
Ruby Mace snatched an equaliser deep into added time as Birmingham drew 2-2 at West Ham.
The home side looked set for victory after second-half goals from Emily Van Egmond and Katarina Svitkova had cancelled out Emily Murphy's early opener for Birmingham.
But West Ham could not hang on to secure Olli Harder a first win in charge as Mace tapped home Sarah Mayling's cross to snatch a dramatic late point for the visitors.