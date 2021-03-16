Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women to play both legs of quarter-final tie against Wolfsburg in Budapest

Chelsea Women will play both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Wolfsburg in Budapest later this month.

Chelsea will be the designated home side in the first leg on March 24, with Wolfsburg 'hosting' the Blues on March 31.

Current travel restrictions between Germany and the United Kingdom prohibit two-time Champions League winners Wolfsburg from travelling without having to quarantine when they return home.

The stipulated 10-day quarantine period would make them unable to fulfil the second leg if they did travel.

The announcement follows a similar situation during the recent men's Champions League last-16 ties where Liverpool played RB Leipzig in Budapest in both legs because of the same restrictions.

Both Chelsea matches against Wolfsburg will be held at Ujpest's Szusza Ferenc Stadion in the Hungarian capital.

Chelsea progressed to the quarter-final stage earlier this month thanks to a 3-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Image: Maren Mjelde will not feature again this season

Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde has revealed she will miss the rest of the season due to the knee injury she sustained in Sunday's Continental League Cup final.

The 31-year-old Norway captain was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the second half of the Blues' 6-0 win over Bristol City at Vicarage Road.

Mjelde posted a message on social media on Monday which said: "Unfortunately my season has come to an end.

"The good news is that my knee injury isn't as bad as it might of seemed, I will have to undergo surgery, but if everything goes to plan I will be back with the team in the summer."