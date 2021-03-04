Champions League: Liverpool's last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig to be held in Budapest

Liverpool's Champions League last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig will be played in Budapest, Hungary on March 10 rather than at Anfield.

The first leg was also played at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital on February 16 because of Covid-19 restrictions affecting travel between Germany and England.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture, originally due to be held in Leipzig, against the Bundesliga club 2-0 through goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday Manchester City's second leg against German opponents Borussia Mochengladbach would take place at the Etihad Stadium as scheduled.

There are different regional restrictions affecting Leipzig, in the state of Saxony, to Monchengladbach, in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Leipzig would have been required to isolate for 10 days on their return home if they had played in England.