England Women to face France and Canada in April friendlies

England Women face France in Caen on April 9 before playing Canada in Stoke on April 13; interim head coach Hege Riise will lead the team in place of Sarina Wiegman, who will take charge of the national side in September

Tuesday 16 March 2021 11:07, UK

Ellen White celebrates her first goal against Northern Ireland
Image: England Women face France and Canada in friendlies next month

England Women will face France and Canada in friendlies next month as they continue their preparations for Euro 2022.

The Lionesses travel to face France at the Stade Michel d'Ornano in Caen on April 9, before they host Canada at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium on April 13.

Interim head coach Hege Riise will lead England in place of Sarina Wiegman, who formally takes charge of the national team in September.

Both games are part of England's preparations for next year's Euros on home soil and Riise is excited to lead the team again, following last month's 6-0 win over Northern Ireland.

"I am looking forward to taking the team to play France," she said.

"We all know they are one of the best in the world, but they will also recognise we are at a high level and will give them a competitive game.

"We have to use every opportunity to learn and improve, as individuals and as a group.

"With the Canada game also, this will be a great two matches and I am very happy for the players to have this opportunity."

England are currently sixth in FIFA's world rankings. France sit third, behind the United States and Germany, while Canada are eighth.

England last met France in the SheBelieves Cup in 2018, when the Lionesses ran out 4-1 winners.

Meanwhile, England's last match against Canada ended in a 1-0 defeat in Manchester in 2019.

