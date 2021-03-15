Women's football: 2020/21 season at tiers three to six of pyramid over with immediate effect

The women's football season from tiers three to six is over with immediate effect with no promotion or relegation, subject to approval from the Football Association (FA).

The decision, made in consultation with clubs following a survey of the leagues involved, will see the season at those levels curtailed for the second campaign running.

Prolonging 'non-elite' football was not deemed viable for clubs but the FA Women's Football Board has recommended that there be "upward club movement" via an application process.

A statement from the FA read: "The FA Women's Football Board has now considered the feedback submitted by leagues and clubs as part of the Tiers three to six club survey, the grassroots survey and recommendations of the Women's Football Conference, in addition to the information set out in the Government's recent roadmap.

"The Women's Football Board has made the following decisions, which are subject to approval by the FA Board and/or FA Council as appropriate:

"The 2020/21 Season for tiers three to six of the Women's Football Pyramid will be curtailed with immediate effect and declared incomplete, with no further league fixtures taking place this season.

"There will also be no promotion and relegation between these tiers for the 2020/21 season, including no promotion from tier three into tier two and no relegation from tier six into tier seven.

"At tier seven, County Leagues will follow the guidance given to grassroots leagues, allowing them to make their own decision on the conclusion of the season, following FA Board approval to extend the season into June 2021.

"The Promotion Pool, allowing club movement from tier seven to tier six, will remain active, with the deadline for application extended to May 1, 2021.

"All clubs seeking promotion will need to apply, with champion clubs no longer receiving automatic consideration. In addition, the deadline for clubs throughout the Pyramid to apply for Voluntary Relegation will also be extended to May 1.

"The Women's Football Board, taking into account the views of clubs and leagues, decided that extending the 2020/21 league season beyond the end of May 2021 would not be a viable option due to the operational issues faced by many clubs and leagues."

Leagues below the Women's Super League and Women's Championship were originally suspended when 'non-elite' sport was halted as part of the national lockdown in January.

Despite the immediate cessation of competitive matches, clubs will be encouraged to organise fixtures in alternative formats in line with the further relaxation of government coronavirus restrictions from March 29.

The FA also revealed the decision to end the current season early is likely to result in expanded divisions at tiers three to six for the 2021/22 season.