Explained: Why FA safeguarding bans are not published

The Football Association can ban individuals from the game without the need for an independent inquiry if they refuse to take part in a safeguarding risk assessment process.

Under its procedures, the FA will impose an immediate interim suspension if they consider there is a risk of harm to a child or adult.

The FA provides a full risk assessment and recommendation to an Independent Safeguarding Review Panel, which has the power to disagree with the recommendation provided by English football's governing body and impose a different ban, if necessary.

The panel's hearings are not made public and their written reasons are not usually provided, unless requested by the individual or FA.

1:12 Gareth Southgate says 'we must never be complacent' about safeguarding measures within football, after an independent review into child abuse between 1970 and 2005 found there were institutional failings at the top of the English game

However, safeguarding suspensions can be imposed, without a review by the panel, if an individual refuses to engage with the risk assessment process.

An individual will remain banned until they engage with the process, and a full assessment can take place.

Any failure to report a safeguarding concern is a breach of the FA's misconduct rules and would be considered by an Independent Regulatory Commission, whose results and written reasons are published.

The FA's Safeguarding Children Policy, updated in December last year, states: "We are all committed to ensuring that the confidentiality of all disclosures, safeguarding incidents and allegations and wellbeing concerns, is maintained for all concerned.

"Information should be handled and disseminated on a 'need to know' basis only, including with relevant partners, in order to ensure children are kept safe."

A four-year review into child sexual abuse allegations within football has concluded that the FA did not do enough to keep children safe between 1995 and 2000, describing it as "significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse".

For further information about child abuse, sexual abuse, or exploitation, for either you or someone close to you, please see the list of organisations listed in the child abuse section on Sky's Viewer Support page.