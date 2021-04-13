Romaine Sawyers: Police charge 49-year-old man over alleged racist abuse of West Brom player

West Brom's Romaine Sawyers received online abuse following the side's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in January; Simon Silwood, 49, is accused of sending an offensive message to the footballer via social media

West Brom's Romaine Sawyers received online abuse following their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in January

Police have charged a 49-year-old man over alleged racist abuse of West Brom player Romaine Sawyers.

Simon Silwood, from Kingswinford, is accused of sending an offensive message to the footballer via social media in January this year following West Brom's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Silwood has been charged by West Midlands Police under the Communications Act and will appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on April 29.

#CHARGED | We’ve charged a man after West Bromwich Albion player Romaine Sawyers was racially abused online.



Simon Silwood is accused of sending an offensive message to the footballer via social media in January of this year.



Read here ⬇️https://t.co/IoGWLbJ2B7 — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) April 13, 2021

The investigation has been carried out by PC Stuart Ward, the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit.

Speaking after the incident in January, West Brom boss Sam Allardyce offered his support to Sawyers and questioned what could be done to stop online abuse.

He said: "It leaves a big question about whether reporting it is enough. Romaine - or any Black person across the country - should not have to be open to any type of abuse on social media.

"He is extremely upset, as anybody would be. More than Romaine have suffered throughout football in the last few days.

"Social media sites need to act in a more responsible way. We have to do our best to cut this out."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus



If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org