Jean-Philippe Gbamin: Everton midfielder avoids surgery after suffering knee injury in training

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been told he will not require surgery on the knee injury he suffered in training last weekend.

Gbamin sustained medial collateral ligament damage ahead of Everton's Premier League game at Brighton on Monday.

He was forced to sit out the 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium and underwent a scan in London on Tuesday that confirmed he will not need an operation.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the Ivory Coast midfielder will not play again this season. Gbamin will undergo his rehabilitation with Everton's medical staff at the club's Finch Farm training ground.

He returned from 20 months on the sidelines on April 5, coming off the bench to play 11 minutes in Everton's home draw against Crystal Palace.

It was Gbamin's first appearance since facing Watford in August 2019, after which he was forced out by Achilles and hamstring injuries.

In total, Gbamin has played three times for the Toffees since arriving from German club Mainz at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to Everton's in-house media following his latest injury, the 25-year-old said: "[Carlo Ancelotti and I] were speaking about this not a long time ago, and he told me as a player he had two years not playing because of his knee, so to not keep my head down and to work hard to come back.

"And after this, everything will make you stronger because you see life and football differently after, and you work hard and after your career can only [improve].

"I think I can offer something to the team, and we have great players, so if I can be part of this team it will be amazing. So I will give everything on the pitch. This is what I will do now.

"For the short term, I want to help the team as much as I can. I want to have some game time, feel more ready to play, and maybe play 90 minutes."