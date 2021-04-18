Women's FA Cup: Man Utd score six and Arsenal hit 10 to reach fifth round

Kirsty Hanson scored twice as Manchester United thumped Burnley 6-0 in the fourth round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup.

Millie Turner opened the scoring for United, who then doubled their lead when Ella Toone netted a long-range effort following a one-two with Ona Batlle.

United increased their lead with the help of another Batlle assist. Her through ball found Lucy Staniforth, who put the ball past Burnley goalkeeper Lauren Bracewell.

Amy Turner made it four on the brink of half-time, as Toone's shot fell to her and she stabbed it home.

United got their fifth when Toone's pass found Hanson, who took a couple of touches into the box before firing home

Then, Jess Sigsworth's shot hit the bar and the rebound fell to Hanson, who headed it home to make it 6-0.

Jill Roord claimed a first-half hat-trick as Arsenal Women beat Gillingham Ladies 10-0 to reach the fifth round.

Roord scored the opener after just seven minutes after Gillingham goalkeeper Cara Davies palmed an effort from Kim Little into the path of the midfielder.

The Gunners got their second when Beth Mead's cross from the right floated past Davies and into the net before captain Little comfortably slotted the ball into the bottom corner after 15 minutes.

To celebrate her 100th appearance, the fourth of the afternoon came from Vivianne Miedema, who tapped a close-range shot home moments later, while Roord doubled her tally with a solo effort to make it 5-0.

Image: Arsenal's Jill Roord scores her side's fifth goal of the game in the Women's FA Cup fourth-round win over Gillingham

Arsenal added their sixth just before half-time as Roord struck a powerful shot from the edge of the box to complete her hat-trick.

The Gunners made it seven after the restart as Anna Patten fired a close-range effort into the bottom corner for her first goal at the club.

Substitutes Danielle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs came off the bench to guide Arsenal to their eighth and ninth goals of the game within the closing 20 minutes.

Arsenal made it to double figures in the final stages as Mead's deflected effort swung past Davies to complete the scoring as the cup record-holders progressed into the fifth round.

Emily van Egmond scored four first-half goals as West Ham crushed National League Chichester & Selsey 11-0.

Kenza Dali, Gilly Flaherty, Katerina Svitkova, Nor Mustafa, Cecilie Redisch, Kate Longhurst and Anouk Denton were also on target as the 2019 finalists set up a tie against Manchester City with an emphatic success.

Elsewhere, Everton snatched a 2-1 victory against Championship side Durham.

Durham, who have only lost one of their last 18 games, did not make it easy for Willie Kirk's side and only a stoppage-time goal from Nicoline Sorensen was able to save the Blues from a penalty shoot-out and set up a fifth-round clash with Chelsea.

Jessica Naz scored the winner in extra-time as Tottenham beat Reading 3-2.

Claudia Walker scored twice on her 50th appearance for Birmingham as they beat Coventry United 5-1 and Brighton beat Bristol City 1-0 with Netherlands international Inessa Kaagman securing the win with a penalty in the 64th minute.