Women's FA Cup: Man City thrash Aston Villa 8-0 with Chloe Kelly scoring hat-trick

Manchester City got their Women's FA Cup defence off to a fantastic start as they thrashed fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa 8-0.
Chloe Kelly netted a hat-trick as the hosts eased past an unthreatening Villa outfit to reach the fifth round. The striker opened the scoring after 16 minutes with an acrobatic effort for Gareth Taylor's side.
City made it two when Ellen White fired in from a Lauren Hemp cross before Kelly doubled her tally with a solo effort to make it 3-0 before the break.
It was four soon after the restart as substitute Janine Beckie curled a long-range effort into the top corner before fellow replacement Georgia Stanway fired through a crowd for 5-0.
Rose Lavelle came off the bench to guide in a sixth goal before Kelly tapped home her third.
Sam Mewis became the fourth of City's five substitutes to score when she made it 8-0 in second-half stoppage time.
