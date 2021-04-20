Jamie Carragher: FSG have no future at Liverpool after Super League proposal

Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, have 'no future' at the club following the European Super League controversy.

Liverpool pledged to be one of the Founding Clubs of the proposed new league when the breakaway was announced on Sunday.

However, after Liverpool's first-team squad joined Jurgen Klopp in voicing their opposition to the proposal, the Premier League champions have joined Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham in following Chelsea and Manchester City in pulling out from the proposed league.

Just before Liverpool's withdrawal, Carragher launched a blistering attack on the club's hierarchy and ownership.

"I actually think the situation with Liverpool's owners is that l don't see how they can continue," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"They can't just leave the club, obviously, the business is worth a lot of money.

"But I don't see a future for the ownership of FSG at Liverpool on the back of this."

Liverpool fans reacted angrily to their club's initial involvement in the European Super League, with banners outside Anfield reading: 'LFC fans against European Super League' and 'Shame on You - RIP LFC - 1892-2021'.

"This will never be forgotten," said Carragher.

"I think the best thing for them would be to find a new buyer. I think it will be very difficult for them to have any sort of relationship with Liverpool supporters and the club going forward."

Neville: Woodward knew his time in football was finished

Gary Neville says Ed Woodward's departure was inevitable after he resigned as the club's executive vice-chairman amid the apparent collapse of the Super League plans

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Ed Woodward 'knew his time in football was finished' after he resigned as the club's executive vice-chairman amid the collapse of plans for a Super League.

Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, also echoed Carragher's sentiments on Liverpool's owners, insisting the Glazers will find it difficult to come back from the failed European Super League.

"We obviously don't know why the timing is now," Neville said of Woodward's departure.

"The leeches could have thrown him under a bus, there's no doubt about that. Or it could have been that the sensible thing has happened that Ed Woodward knew it was going to get pretty hot in the kitchen for him in the next few months and he needed to get out of there.

"The fact of the matter is, not just Ed Woodward, every single executive who goes and sits at the Premier League table, every single executive who is on these UEFA or FIFA committees, they need throwing out of that club because there is no way they can turn up again and be trusted.

Neville: 'The Glazers have no place in Manchester'

Gary Neville slammed the owners of the six English clubs that are involved in the Super League and feels players, managers and staff all need to stand up against it

But while Woodward's departure will prompt a major change in the club's hierarchy, Neville believes more is required at the top of Manchester United and in football following the Super League debacle.

"Ed Woodward knew his time in football was finished, probably this morning, and he's probably done that to probably keep away from the criticism that would have come his way in the next few months," continued Neville.

"However, Ed Woodward is the trunk of the tree. We now need to go for the roots because I said last night on Monday Night Football, I felt complicit. They've declared their hand.

"While they were peacefully sat at the club not making a statement, never showing their hand and never doing media conferences. Yes, they were taking money out of the club, yes, they were leveraged against the club. There was nothing we could do about that once the club became a PLC, but I said last night they attacked every single football fan in this country with what they did.

"Jamie Carragher has just talked about FSG having no place in Liverpool, the Glazers have no place in Manchester anymore.

"We have to work hard together to ensure that ownership rules in this country are changed, that we have a system whereby this cannot happen. Whether this is government intervention or an independent regulator. Whether it be a fan-owned club rule, whatever it is, we have to make sure that this is the catalyst for change.

"The people have spoken. We were on the brink of anarchy if this continued. The Chelsea fans who turned up on Tuesday, the Leeds and Liverpool fans on Monday, the social media presence, and these six sets of owners in this country and the other ones in Europe have misread this situation badly.

"We are in the midst of a pandemic. We've been locked in for months. We are not in a decent place here and they've tried to run away with the crown jewels while we are all down.

"They've basically made everybody rise and I can't wait for the next season. I can't wait for fans to be back in the stadiums because there has to be a concerted organised, mobilised, strategic effort to change football in this country now.

"I've been part of a small group for 12 months that's been working towards change behind the scenes around independent regulators to make sure that there is a fairer game.

"Still a brilliant Premier League, still players getting paid a lot of money, so we have the best players in the world and the best managers in the world. There will be no expense of that but that there is an element of fairness to what we do and James Milner last night, well done to you.

"Well done to Jurgen Klopp for speaking out because that takes real guts. Well done to Luke Shaw, to Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire. Well done to Patrick Bamford and well done to the Leeds players for wearing those t-shirts. Well done to all the fans up and down the country.

"Enough is enough."

Souness: This is just the beginning

Graeme Souness hopes that Chelsea and Manchester City pulling out of the proposed Super League is the beginning of the end

Meanwhile, Graeme Souness insists Woodward's departure from Manchester United is just the beginning of the fallout, and the former Liverpool midfielder expects more people to lose their jobs in the days and weeks ahead.

"This is just the beginning," he told Sky Sports. "The supporters will not forgive the people who decided to go for this idea.

"They will not forgive them because they come on, talk a good game, tell us how much they love their football clubs, how much they are behind it and it for the long term, and they've been shown to be people that would take the quick money. They would sell their soul basically.

"They were going to sell the souls of our major football institutions. They go beyond football clubs and they mean so much to so many people. They were selling institutions, selling their souls for quick money and our supporters will not forgive them. I don't know how these clubs will manage to get back onside.

"It's just the tip of the iceberg. I think you'll see a lot more people who will have to resign their positions once the truth comes about who was involved and who was driving it."

Should there be repercussions?

When asked if there should be repercussions for the clubs involved. Souness added: "No, who are you punishing? If you punish the club you are really punishing the supporters. The players have done nothing wrong and the supporters have done nothing wrong.

"The people at the top will be punished by the supporters themselves. They can't go to the games anymore or if they do, good luck.

"Certainly, with Liverpool, and I can talk with some authority there, I think it's impossible for those guys to turn up at Anfield ever again.

"Will they run the club from the other side of the Atlantic? Possibly they'll hang onto it but they are only custodians. They are just temporary owners, just a blip in the rich history of the football clubs. There will be owners after them that might be better or there might be owners after them that might be worse.

"But this is a monumental time in our game, if you ask anyone in the street, they will talk about money spoiling our game, and this was taking it to another level completely. The secrecy and deceit shown by these people goes beyond pale and I think it's going to be very hard for them to start again. I think we'll see sacrificial lambs right across these clubs going forward where people lose their positions."