Norwich duo Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia head nominees ahead of 2021 EFL Awards ceremony

Norwich duo Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia will go head-to-head with Brentford's Ivan Toney for the coveted Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award.

That prize headlines the 2021 EFL Awards, with the shortlists revealed ahead of the ceremony which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Thursday, April 29.

For the honour of EA Sports Young Player of the Season, Blackburn's Harvey Elliott, Reading's Michael Olise and Max Aarons of Norwich have all been nominated.

Image: Hull's George Honeyman was a crucial part of their promotion-winning side

In League One, Hull's George Honeyman, Sunderland's Charlie Wyke and Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris will battle for the division's Player of the Year award.

Cambridge pair Paul Mullin and Wes Hoolahan have been named on the League Two shortlist alongside Forest Green's Jamille Matt.

Image: Cambridge's Wes Hoolahan is one of two U's players on the shortlist in League Two

The Championship, League One and League Two team of the season will also be revealed on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, other awards to be announced on the night include the Your Move Community Club of the Year and PFA Player in the Community.

2021 EFL Awards Thursday 29th April 7:30pm

The Sir Tom Finney Award and Contribution to League Football Award, alongside the Screwfix Moment of the Season, will also be revealed, as will the winner of the 2021 Mitre Goal of the Season.

2021 EFL Awards Shortlist

Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season

Image: Brentford's Ivan Toney is a contender for Championship Player of the Year

Emiliano Buendia - Norwich City

Teemu Pukki - Norwich City

Ivan Toney - Brentford

Sky Bet League One Player of the Season

Image: Jonson Clarke-Harris (left) has been in prolific form this season for promotion chasing Peterborough

Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United

George Honeyman - Hull City

Charlie Wyke - Sunderland

Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season

Image: Forest Green forward Jamille Matt is one of three nominees for League Two Player of the Season

Paul Mullin - Cambridge United

Wes Hoolahan - Cambridge United

Jamille Matt - Forest Green Rovers

EA Sports Young Player of the Season

Image: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott has impressed while on loan at Blackburn

Harvey Elliott - Blackburn Rovers

Michael Olise - Reading

Max Aarons - Norwich City

LFE Apprentice of the Year - Championship



Will Trueman - Sheffield Wednesday



LFE Apprentice of the Year - League One



Lewis Johnson - MK Dons



LFE Apprentice of the Year - League Two



Felix Miles - Cheltenham Town



Your Move Community Club of the Year

Sunderland

Blackburn Rovers

Port Vale

Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers

Watford

PFA Players in the Community

Will Vaulks - Cardiff City

Alex Rodman - Bristol Rovers

Matty Dolan - Newport County

Sir Tom Finney, Contribution to League Football and Screwfix Moment of the Year Awards

To be announced on the night

2021 Mitre Goal of the Season nominees

Alex Mowatt - Millwall vs BARNSLEY on October 24, 2020

Fraizer Campbell - HUDDERSFIELD vs Nottingham Forest on September 25, 2020

Grant Leadbitter - Doncaster vs SUNDERLAND on November 21, 2020

Jamal Lowe - Cardiff vs SWANSEA on December 12, 2020

Lee Novak - Grimsby vs BRADFORD on December 22, 2020