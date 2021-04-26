Norwich duo Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia head nominees ahead of 2021 EFL Awards ceremony

Norwich duo Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia will go head-to-head with Brentford's Ivan Toney for the coveted Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award.
That prize headlines the 2021 EFL Awards, with the shortlists revealed ahead of the ceremony which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Thursday, April 29.
For the honour of EA Sports Young Player of the Season, Blackburn's Harvey Elliott, Reading's Michael Olise and Max Aarons of Norwich have all been nominated.
In League One, Hull's George Honeyman, Sunderland's Charlie Wyke and Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris will battle for the division's Player of the Year award.
Cambridge pair Paul Mullin and Wes Hoolahan have been named on the League Two shortlist alongside Forest Green's Jamille Matt.
The Championship, League One and League Two team of the season will also be revealed on Thursday night.
Elsewhere, other awards to be announced on the night include the Your Move Community Club of the Year and PFA Player in the Community.
2021 EFL Awards
The Sir Tom Finney Award and Contribution to League Football Award, alongside the Screwfix Moment of the Season, will also be revealed, as will the winner of the 2021 Mitre Goal of the Season.
2021 EFL Awards Shortlist
Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season
Emiliano Buendia - Norwich City
Teemu Pukki - Norwich City
Ivan Toney - Brentford
Sky Bet League One Player of the Season
Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United
George Honeyman - Hull City
Charlie Wyke - Sunderland
Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season
Paul Mullin - Cambridge United
Wes Hoolahan - Cambridge United
Jamille Matt - Forest Green Rovers
EA Sports Young Player of the Season
Harvey Elliott - Blackburn Rovers
Michael Olise - Reading
Max Aarons - Norwich City
LFE Apprentice of the Year - Championship
Will Trueman - Sheffield Wednesday
LFE Apprentice of the Year - League One
Lewis Johnson - MK Dons
LFE Apprentice of the Year - League Two
Felix Miles - Cheltenham Town
Your Move Community Club of the Year
Sunderland
Blackburn Rovers
Port Vale
Portsmouth
Bristol Rovers
Watford
PFA Players in the Community
Will Vaulks - Cardiff City
Alex Rodman - Bristol Rovers
Matty Dolan - Newport County
Sir Tom Finney, Contribution to League Football and Screwfix Moment of the Year Awards
To be announced on the night
2021 Mitre Goal of the Season nominees
Alex Mowatt - Millwall vs BARNSLEY on October 24, 2020
Fraizer Campbell - HUDDERSFIELD vs Nottingham Forest on September 25, 2020
Grant Leadbitter - Doncaster vs SUNDERLAND on November 21, 2020
Jamal Lowe - Cardiff vs SWANSEA on December 12, 2020
Lee Novak - Grimsby vs BRADFORD on December 22, 2020