European round-up: RB Leipzig net extra-time winner to reach German Cup final

RB Leipzig reached the final of the German Cup with a last-gasp 2-1 extra-time victory over Werder Bremen.
Emil Forsberg struck from close range in the dying seconds to set up a final date with either Borussia Dortmund or Holstein Kiel on May 13.
Leipzig twice hit the post in normal time, Alexander Sorloth and Christopher Nkunku going close, before Hwang Hee-chan gave them a 93rd-minute lead.
Leonardo Bittencourt equalised after 105 minutes but Forsberg's late finish prevented a penalty shoot-out.
Ligue 1: Marseille held by Strasbourg
Struggling Strasbourg drew 1-1 at Marseille in Ligue 1.
Stefan Mitrovic headed the visitors into a 73rd-minute lead, but Dario Benedetto equalised four minutes from time to earn Marseille a point.
La Liga: Celta ease past Levante
Celta Vigo beat Levante 2-0 in LaLiga as Brais Mendez and Augusto Solari scored second-half goals.