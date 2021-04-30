European round-up: RB Leipzig net extra-time winner to reach German Cup final

Julian Nagelsmann guided RB Leipzig to their second German Cup final after dramatic extra-time victory over Werder Bremen; Marseille held by Strasbourg; Celta Vigo ease past Levante

By PA Media

Friday 30 April 2021 23:30, UK

Emil Forsberg scores past Bremen's Czech goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka to send RB Leipzig into the German Cup final
Image: Emil Forsberg scores past Bremen's Czech goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka to send RB Leipzig into the German Cup final

RB Leipzig reached the final of the German Cup with a last-gasp 2-1 extra-time victory over Werder Bremen.

Emil Forsberg struck from close range in the dying seconds to set up a final date with either Borussia Dortmund or Holstein Kiel on May 13.

Leipzig twice hit the post in normal time, Alexander Sorloth and Christopher Nkunku going close, before Hwang Hee-chan gave them a 93rd-minute lead.

Leonardo Bittencourt equalised after 105 minutes but Forsberg's late finish prevented a penalty shoot-out.

Julian Nagelsmann celebrates on the field after RB Leipzig's dramatic extra-time victory over Werder Bremen
Image: Julian Nagelsmann celebrates on the field after RB Leipzig's dramatic extra-time victory over Werder Bremen

Ligue 1: Marseille held by Strasbourg

Struggling Strasbourg drew 1-1 at Marseille in Ligue 1.

Stefan Mitrovic headed the visitors into a 73rd-minute lead, but Dario Benedetto equalised four minutes from time to earn Marseille a point.

Stefan Mitrovic gave Strasbourg the lead at Marseille
Image: Stefan Mitrovic gave Strasbourg the lead at Marseille

La Liga: Celta ease past Levante

Celta Vigo beat Levante 2-0 in LaLiga as Brais Mendez and Augusto Solari scored second-half goals.

