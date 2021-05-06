John Mousinho: Oxford United defender elected chair of newly-formed PFA players' board

Oxford United defender John Mousinho has been elected chair of the newly-formed PFA players' board, with former Coventry City winger Peter Vincenti chosen as vice-chair.
Both Mousinho and Vincenti were members of the previous management committee who had overseen a restructure of the organisation over the last year.
The 13-strong players' group - with representatives drawn from the Premier League, Women's Super League, Championship, League One and League Two plus three former members - includes Manchester City and England Women captain Steph Houghton, Leicester captain Wes Morgan and Watford's Troy Deeney.
In a statement, Mousinho said: "It is an honour to represent our members as elected Chair of the Players' Board, and I look forward to continuing the organisation's vital work.
"We have a diverse, experienced and knowledgeable Players' Board who are perfectly positioned to take the union forward.
"I would like to thank the outgoing Players' Board members, particularly Ben Purkiss, who has mentored me throughout my time at the PFA and has been instrumental in his role as Chair."
Vincenti added: "During my time as a professional, I benefited greatly from the available services to members and it is with great pride that I accept this nomination as Vice-Chair of the PFA.
"As a board, we look forward to building on the exceptional contributions of those before us, and we will work hard to ensure that players are proud to be part of their union."
Mousinho and Vincenti, in their roles as chair and vice-chair, will form part of the new operational board, working alongside new chief executive Maheta Molango, four newly appointed independent non-executive directors and the finance director.