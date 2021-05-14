David Luiz: Defender will leave Arsenal at the end of the season

Experienced defender David Luiz is to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

An amicable meeting between Luiz and Arsenal took place on Friday, where it was decided that he would leave when his contract expires in July.

The 34-year-old Brazil international has been with the London club for the last two seasons, having signed from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Luiz has spent two spells with Chelsea in which time he has won the Premier League, the Champions League, two FA Cups and two Europa League titles.

He began his career with Vitoria in Brazil before joining Benfica after an initial loan spell.

Image: Luiz helped Arsenal to FA Cup success last season

In between his Chelsea stints, he spent two seasons in France with Paris Saint-Germain, winning the title twice, and he has been capped over 50 times for Brazil.

He helped Arsenal win the FA Cup last season, starting in the final, as they beat his old club Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.

Arsenal added the Community Shield at the start of this season with Luiz starting again as they beat Liverpool on penalties.