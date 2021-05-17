Brendan Rodgers aims to continue Leicester 'legacy' ahead of Chelsea rematch with Champions League qualification at stake

Brendan Rodgers has urged FA Cup winners Leicester to continue to create a "legacy" and achieve Champions League qualification.

The Foxes will secure a return to Europe's top-tier club competition with victory on Tuesday against Chelsea, who they beat to win their first FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

Ahead of the visit to Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports, Rodgers' side sit in third place, two points ahead of Chelsea with two games remaining in the season.

The short turnaround between the matches has led to discussion over whether the league encounter is more significant, because of the financial impact Champions League qualification would have, but Rodgers insisted his side are determined to seize the moment again.

"It was a very important game for us at the weekend to create this legacy of being the first team to win the FA Cup for the club," Rodgers said.

"Now we are going into another big game for us.

"We want to arrive in the Champions League. We have worked so hard throughout the season and we want to take that opportunity to be in there. We know it is down to ourselves.

"For us, we write our own story and our story is now to go into this game and see if we can get a result. If we get the win, brilliant. If not, then go to the last game [against Tottenham]."

Rodgers said Alisson's last-minute headed winner for Liverpool at West Brom on Sunday had "no ramifications" for his side, despite the goal increasing the pressure on both Leicester and Chelsea.

"The players have been absolutely brilliant up to this point," added Rodgers, whose side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of last season.

"We have got European football, but we have got two games now to arrive in the top four.

"We focus on ourselves, we have a great opportunity to qualify [for the Champions League] and with two games to go we aim to take it."

Image: Leicester boss Rodgers is held aloft after his side's FA Cup win

Rodgers insisted the potential of being back in the Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 season and the inevitable search to improve the squad would not "test" his "great relationship" with the club's owners.

"We are not a club that is going to spend £60-70m on one player," he said. "I can tell you that now.

"But we will always look to improve our squad. There is no testing of a relationship.

"The relationship is very strong, there is a lot of respect within it and I know the club will always maximise that investment into talent in order for us to improve."

Reports have suggested Youri Tielemans, who scored a brilliant winner against Thomas Tuchel's side at the weekend, will sign a new deal - but Rodgers said there were no immediate developments on the Belgium midfielder's future.

Image: Youri Tielemans signed a four-year deal in 2019

"He's obviously a player I love working with, we will see what the summer brings with that," said Rodgers of Tielemans, who joined Leicester for £35m from Monaco in July 2019 after an initial loan spell.

"But nothing to report."

Meanwhile, Leicester have apologised to Chelsea after footage emerged of Daniel Amartey throwing their pennant, as the club celebrated their FA Cup victory.

It is understood Chelsea have accepted the apology, but Amartey has been spoken to about the incident.

After the game, the Leicester player was recorded on camera throwing it over his shoulder and it landed on the floor of the dressing room.

Amartey was racially abused on social media following the game.

One message made reference to the death of former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash in October 2018.