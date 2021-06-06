Scotland squad: Who would be in your starting XI for Euro 2020?

Who would you pick to start in Scotland's Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic? Choose with our team selector...

Steve Clarke named Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in his 26-man squad for this summer's European Championships as Scotland's men's side countdown to their first major finals since 1998.

Gilmour has made just five Premier League appearances this season but has impressed in Chelsea's midfield, while Celtic's Turnbull was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

Right-back Patterson comes in for Liam Palmer after bursting onto the scene during Rangers' title-winning season.

James Forrest also returns while squad regulars John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and captain Andy Robertson are also in the 26.

Scotland ended their preparations with a 1-0 win over Luxembourg and theircampaign at the European Championships gets under way at Hampden Park on June 14.

Pick your Scotland XI with our team selector...