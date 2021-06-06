Scotland squad: Who would be in your starting XI for Euro 2020?

Who would you pick to start in Scotland's Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic? Choose with our team selector...
Steve Clarke named Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in his 26-man squad for this summer's European Championships as Scotland's men's side countdown to their first major finals since 1998.
Gilmour has made just five Premier League appearances this season but has impressed in Chelsea's midfield, while Celtic's Turnbull was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.
- Scotland's Euro 2020 squad
- Scotland's fixtures and route for Euros
- Clarke: Scotland squad can become legends
- Scotland's Euro 2020 squad analysed
Right-back Patterson comes in for Liam Palmer after bursting onto the scene during Rangers' title-winning season.
James Forrest also returns while squad regulars John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and captain Andy Robertson are also in the 26.
Trending
- White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England squad
- Jake Paul calls out Canelo: I would eat you!
- Logan Paul avoids Mayweather KO in exhibition clash
- Mayweather: Logan Paul surprised me!
- 'Angry' Merc on Baku 'shocker' | Wolff defends Hamilton
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- 'Booing England players for taking a knee has sinister undertones'
- Postecoglou verbally agrees personal terms with Celtic
- England's Euro 2020 fixtures and route to the final
- Silverwood gives Robinson no assurances over England future
Scotland ended their preparations with a 1-0 win over Luxembourg and theircampaign at the European Championships gets under way at Hampden Park on June 14.