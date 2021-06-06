Scotland squad: Who would be in your starting XI for Euro 2020?

Steve Clarke has named 26-man squad for Euro 2020; Scotland kick-off against Czech Republic on June 14 at Hampden Park; England and Croatia are also in Group D; Pick your starting XI...

Sunday 6 June 2021 20:06, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 31: Scotland&#39;s Kieran Tierney celebrates with Che Adams after going 3-0 ahead during a World Cup qualifier between Scotland and the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park, on March 31, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Who would you pick to start in Scotland's Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic? Choose with our team selector...

Steve Clarke named Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in his 26-man squad for this summer's European Championships as Scotland's men's side countdown to their first major finals since 1998.

Gilmour has made just five Premier League appearances this season but has impressed in Chelsea's midfield, while Celtic's Turnbull was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

Right-back Patterson comes in for Liam Palmer after bursting onto the scene during Rangers' title-winning season.

James Forrest also returns while squad regulars John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and captain Andy Robertson are also in the 26.

Also See:

Trending

Scotland ended their preparations with a 1-0 win over Luxembourg and theircampaign at the European Championships gets under way at Hampden Park on June 14.

Pick your Scotland XI with our team selector...

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Keep an eye out for our return during Euro 2021. Play for free to win the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports