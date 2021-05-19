Scotland Euro 2020 squad: Steve Clarke names Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull, Nathan Patterson in 26-man squad

Uncapped Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson named in Scotland's squad for Euro 2020.

Chelsea's Gilmour, fellow midfielder Turnbull of Celtic and Rangers right-back Patterson have all been included in Steve Clarke's 26-man squad for the tournament, for which Scotland are in Group D with England, Croatia and Czech Republic.

The young trio will form part of a squad that also includes Celtic winger James Forrest following a long-term injury and Leeds defender Liam Cooper who also returns.

Image: Forrest (right) and PFA Young Player of the Year Turnbull are both in the squad

There was no place however for Celtic's 22-cap striker Leigh Griffiths, Aberdeen's Andrew Considine or Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie will also not be available for Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign due to a fractured metatarsal and Ryan Jack (Rangers) and Kenny McLean (Norwich City) have also been ruled out with injury.

Scotland play two of their group games on home soil at Hampden Park - against Croatia and Czech Republic - and travel to Wembley for the match against England.

1:16 Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist backed all three of the uncapped players in Scotland's squad for the Euros to be included

Regarding the new call-ups to the squad, Kris Boyd told Sky Sports News: "It's the right thing to do, bring the youngsters in. They might be inexperienced but sometimes that helps the squad, there might be that feel-good factor. There's not so much pressure and expectation on them and when you look at David Turnbull this season, albeit in a Celtic team which has been struggling, he has been the standout player.

"There's a lot of positives around him at this moment in time and he's already shown he can deal with disappointment. He has missed a lot of football with the injury which stopped his move to Celtic initially and he's something different to the other players around the squad.

"You want to have a group of players who go to numerous tournaments and it helps if you have players who can share their experiences as a group.

"Billy Gilmour is a quality player. He's played a lot for the under-21s and a lot of people wanted him in the squad. Steve Clarke obviously likes what he sees. He gets on the ball and makes things happen.

"Are these players expected to play? Probably not but they're in the squad now and the next challenge of them is to get in the squad to play the Czech Republic."

Scotland squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), David Marshall (Derby County), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (KV Oostende) *on loan from Celtic, Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (Queen's Park Rangers), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)

Will Turnbull, Gilmour or Patterson make your line-up? Who starts up-front? And who should be Scotland's No 1? Have your say in our team selector below ahead of Euro 2020...

Scotland Euro 2020 group fixtures:

Monday, June 14 - Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic ; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow)

; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow) Friday, June 18 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London)

vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London) Tuesday, June 22 - Group D: Croatia vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through

Scotland's potential route to Euro 2020 final:

Round of 16

If Scotland win Group D...

Tuesday, June 29 - Group D winners vs Group F runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (London)

If Scotland finish second in Group D...

Monday, June 28 - Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-place teams...

One of:

Sunday June 27 - Group C winners vs third-placed side from Group D/E/F; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)

Sunday June 27 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F; Kick-off 8pm (Seville)

Tuesday June 29: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

If Scotland win Group D and win round of 16 game...

Saturday, July 3 - Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

If Scotland finish second in Group D and win round of 16 game...

Friday July 2 - Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-place teams and win round of 16 game...

One of:

Friday July 2 - Kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

And beyond...

Semi-finals - July 6-7 (London)

Final - July 11 (London)