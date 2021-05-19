Scotland reporter notebook: Gilmour, Turnbull, Patterson offer Clarke different options at Euro 2020

Steve Clarke was expected to trust in those who took Scotland through the arduous qualifying process, but UEFA's decision to allow countries at Euro 2020 to select 26 players have given him plenty of room for manoeuvre.

Furthermore, injuries to squad regulars Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean and Oli McBurnie have opened the door for three uncapped stars of the future to gatecrash his plans.

Despite just 11 appearances for Chelsea this season, Billy Gilmour has long been touted for full international honours. The first graduate from the Scottish FA's Performance School to play for Scotland's U21s when he was just 16, Gilmour has benefited from Frank Lampard's encouragement of youth at Stamford Bridge.

Chances have been less frequent under Thomas Tuchel, but his recent impressive performance against Manchester City will have cemented in Clarke's mind the quality and potential the diminutive midfielder possesses. His ease on the ball and technical abilities have never looked out of place at the highest level, and by the time the squad meet up, he could have a Champions League winner's medal in his pocket.

Gilmour has the potential to be a Scotland regular for the next 15 years, and the 19-year-old has the capability to make an impact immediately, if Clarke feels he is ready.

Scotland's Young Player of the Year has also made the cut. David Turnbull was perhaps the lone shining light in a dismal season for Celtic, but like his U21 team-mate Gilmour, has never previously received a full Scotland call-up.

Image: Celtic midfielder Turnbull was named PFA Young Player of the Year

After finally breaking into Celtic's starting line-up in December against Lille, Turnbull has become a first pick with nine goals and eight assists, with his set-piece delivery a particular asset his clubmates - when they have had their shooting boots on - have thrived upon.

Like Gilmour, he will find Scotland's midfield department crowded, but can offer a slightly different creative option to the mainstays of the squad.

Nathan Patterson's inclusion is perhaps the most surprising development. Having made just 16 first-team appearances for Rangers, deputising for the injured James Tavernier at various stages this season, the right-back has shown flashes of massive talent.

Missing the final games of the season due to breaching Covid-19 regulations could have cost him dear, but at 19, he appears set for a long international career, and will push Stephen O'Donnell hard on the right side of defence.

Image: Patterson played well in place of Tavernier during Rangers' title-winning season

James Forrest's recall after a long-term injury was expected, and if he and Ryan Fraser - who has not kicked a ball in anger since scoring against the Faroes in March - are fit, then they offer Clarke genuine width and a chance to be tactically flexible, especially if he decides to field a back four.

One who could query why he has not received a call is Ryan Gauld, who was this week named Player of the Month in Portugal's top division. Uncapped, but much-touted by supporters after an impressive season with Farense, he would have been a wildcard selection, but Clarke has chosen to stick with those closer to home within clearer sight.

0:40 Clarke has challenged his squad to progress past the group stage at this summer's Euros and become legends

Kevin Nisbet's inclusion as competition to Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes upfront is reward for his strong end to the season, while Lawrence Shankland can consider himself unfortunate to miss out as an extra striking option. Johnny Russell was surely in the manager's thoughts given his experience and versatility, but Covid-19 has prevented him travelling from the USA since 2019 and he has not scored yet for Sporting Kansas City this season.

For all of Leigh Griffith's talents, and the magical memories of his Hampden Park heroics against England four years ago, he has simply not shown enough fitness or form for Celtic to merit Clarke's call. Perhaps in hindsight, he will consider he has blown the opportunity of a lifetime; in another world, the skills of Griffiths could have lit up Euro 2020.

Image: Griffiths scored two great free-kicks when Scotland drew 2-2 with England at Hampden Park in 2017 but misses out on the Euros

In defence, with every option fit and available, someone was likely to be unfortunate, and that man is Andy Considine. He was outstanding when called upon last autumn, but did not feature in the three World Cup qualifiers in March, and the return to fitness of Liam Cooper has pushed him out of contention. Grant Hanley is likely to be Clarke's first choice "stopper", and with Scott McKenna and Aberdeen-bound Declan Gallagher also options, Considine will watch from afar.

Jack Hendry did enough when recalled two months ago to keep his place and offers positional versatility, while squad regular Greg Taylor might see little game-time behind Andy Robertson, but is trusted by his former Kilmarnock manager. Liam Palmer will feel like his world has caved in; relegated to League One with Sheffield Wednesday, he has now lost his right-back slot to Patterson, and may struggle to regain it.

1:02 Motherwell defender Stephen O'Donnell says Scotland will be hard to break down

With 26 players at his disposal, Clarke has tried to strike a balance between enough options in defence - where his team will need to be steadfast against formidable opposition - and finding a creative spark in attack, where historically Scotland have been found wanting. In four major tournaments in the 1990s, the national team scored just eight goals in 12 games, including three in one match against the CIS in 1992.

This is a squad packed with organisation and pragmatism, and a sprinkling of young adventure - but on first glance selecting 10 defenders may be overly cautious.

Fortune tends to favour the brave; if Euro 2020 is to be truly historic for Scotland, they must advance to the knockout stages for the first time ever; on home turf, they will never have a better opportunity.