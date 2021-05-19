Scotland squad: Who would be in your starting XI for Euro 2020?

Who would you pick to start in Scotland's Euro 2020 opener against the Czech Republic? Choose with our team selector...
Steve Clarke named uncapped trio Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in his 26-man squad for this summer's European Championships as Scotland's men's side prepare for their first major finals since 1998.
Gilmour has made just five Premier League appearances this season but has impressed in Chelsea's midfield, while Celtic's Turnbull was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.
Right-back Patterson comes in for Liam Palmer after bursting onto the scene during Rangers' title-winning season.
James Forrest also returns while squad regulars John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and captain Andy Robertson are also in the 26.
Trending
- Fury: Wilder wants $20m | WBO plan AJ-Usyk
- Ole: We may still sign forward | 'Not looking good' for Maguire
- Gilmour, Turnbull, Patterson in Scotland Euros squad
- Race for Europe: Who needs what in final week?
- Shipyards, geese & Liverpool - Sir Alex's management secrets
- 'Explosion' and fire at Celtic chief Lawwell's home
- Why Fury should worry about a vengeful Wilder
- Shaw vows to help Man Utd fan escape 'ban threat'
- 'Not my finest hour' - Potter explains role in Pep row
- Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea: Kane's options assessed
Scotland are in friendly action against the Netherlands on June 2 and Luxembourg four days later before the European Championships gets under way at Hampden Park on June 14.