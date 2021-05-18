Andy Robertson: Steve Clarke has made Scotland squad selection more consistent

Andrew Robertson says Scotland have achieved consistency and unity under Steve Clarke that was previously missing.

Clarke names his Scotland squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament on Wednesday - Sky Sports will cover the announcement from midday, on TV and online.

Scotland are in Group D with England, Croatia and Czech Republic, and Liverpool left-back Robertson is convinced they have improved under former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock boss Clarke, who took over from Alex McLeish in May 2019.

"Obviously with Alex McLeish, it wasn't working," Robertson told Sky Sports News.

"There was a lot of change in the squad and a lot of people had called it a day with international football.

"He was trying to find his squad and there was a lot of chopping and changing.

"But since the manager's [Clarke] come in, it's been on a different level. He and his coaches have been excellent from day one.

"The thing he worked hardest on was trying to get consistency, in terms of the nucleus of the squad, trying to keep maybe 17, 18 lads together and add to it with quality.

"Keeping the same faces around the squad, that's what you need. It's a lot tighter group, in terms of the whole working environment and the staff.

"I think a lot of people enjoy coming to the international football. They don't see it as a burden, they see it as 'I'm going with a good staff, a good group of lads', and they enjoy it.

"That's the main thing the manager tried to work on, off the pitch. On the pitch, tactically he is very good.

"He's managed to get us set up in a way I believe suits us with the way we can cause problems to any team and in a short space of time, we have shown that."

