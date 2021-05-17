Oli McBurnie: Scotland striker ruled out of Euro 2020 with metatarsal injury

Oli McBurnie says he will not be available for Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign due to a fractured metatarsal.

McBurnie has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot during Sheffield United's Premier League clash with Arsenal on April 11.

The 24-year-old has now announced, two days before Scotland's squad is finalised, that he will play no part at Euro 2020.

The Sheffield United striker wrote on Twitter: "I'm devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the Euros.

"Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me. Thank you for all your messages and support."

McBurnie has not scored in 16 international appearances, but he netted in the penalty shootout in Scotland's play-off final victory over Serbia that saw them qualify.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke had already lost midfielders Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean to injury for the Euros, which begin for his side against Czech Republic on June 14.

