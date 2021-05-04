Euro 2020: UEFA confirms expanded 26-player squads for tournament

UEFA has confirmed the expansion of squads from 23 to 26 players at this summer's delayed European Championship.

The UEFA executive committee approved the rule-change on Tuesday, explaining it as a move "to guarantee the smooth running and continuity of the competition in light of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Despite the presence of additional players, matchday squads will remain limited to 23 players, while it was previously confirmed that five substitutes per team will be allowed in each fixture.

The deadline for naming squads is June 1 but teams will be able to replace players for serious injury or illness, which will include being declared a close contact of someone with the coronavirus, up until their first match of the tournament.

There is even greater leeway for the selection of goalkeepers, who will be able to be replaced throughout the tournament in the case of serious injury or illness.

However, "to ensure the integrity of the competition", once a player has been replaced they cannot be readmitted.

England are likely to name a provisional squad before the official deadline, with their first warm-up fixture - against Austria - scheduled for June 2, before another friendly against Romania four days later.

Gareth Southgate's side begin their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on June 13.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted last week that the expansion of squads for Euro 2020 has given him "a lot to think about" after he had "more or less" decided on a 23-man squad.

"I'd sort of more or less nailed down the 23 in my head, so it's given me a lot more to think about," Clarke told Sky Sports News.

"Obviously it will make the job when you're there more difficult because you're leaving players out that won't be involved in the games, but it's a chance for some players that might have missed out to be in the squad and to experience the whole atmosphere of a major tournament, which will be good."

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have named their 23-man England squads for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

Nether Carragher nor Neville have found room for Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka or Jesse Lingard in their selections.

And the pair have clashed on the shape of the squads, with Carragher selecting more defenders than Neville despite the former Manchester United full-back including Eric Dier.

Carragher and Neville were also split on whether James Ward-Prowse or Jude Bellingham should make the squad, and divided on the inclusion of Mason Greenwood.

Jesse Lingard has been in strong form since joining West Ham on loan from Manchester United

The 12-month postponement to the tournament has given some English players a chance to impress Southgate, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Ollie Watkins and Jude Bellingham staking a claim for a spot in the squad.

