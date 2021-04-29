Danny Ings: Southampton striker may not play again this season, putting Euro 2020 hopes in doubt

Ralph Hasenhuttl says Ings may not play for Southampton again this season after sustaining a hamstring injury against Spurs; his involvement in Euro 2020 could also be in doubt; Watch Southampton vs Leicester on Friday live on Sky Sports Premier League, Kick-Off 8pm

By PA Media

Thursday 29 April 2021 15:27, UK

Danny Ings picked up a hamstring injury in the second half of the match against Tottenham after scoring in the first half
Image: Danny Ings sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of the match against Tottenham after scoring in the first half

Danny Ings' hopes of making England's Euro 2020 squad have suffered a major blow after Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said the striker may not play again this season.

Saints' top scorer was forced off by a hamstring problem in last week's 2-1 loss to Tottenham having claimed his 10th Premier League goal of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has not returned to training and will definitely be absent for Friday evening's game at home to Leicester, casting doubt over his availability for the European Championships, which are scheduled to begin in just six weeks.

"It is not that (much) worse than it looked at first but it's also that serious that he now misses a few games, I don't know if he comes back for the last games," Hasenhuttl said of Ings.

"We have Liverpool (on May 8) and then five games in two weeks so we need every player."

Trending

Ings scored on his most recent England appearance - a 3-0 win over Wales in October - but did not join up with his country last month because of a leg problem.

Southampton
Leicester City

Friday 30th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

He faces stiff competition for national team selection, with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood among the other attacking options available to manager Gareth Southgate.

Also See:

Ings' latest injury setback sees him join Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone in Saints' treatment room.

preview image 2:56
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Southampton in the Premier League

With Bertrand's current deal set to expire in the summer and Ings regularly linked with move away from St Mary's, Hasenhuttl dismissed suggestions the pair were being left out for contractual reasons.

"It was definitely an injury and with Ryan Bertrand it is the same problem; he cannot train since two weeks because he has a calf problem," said the Austrian.

"That's it. What can I tell you?"

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema