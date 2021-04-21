Tottenham 2-1 Southampton: Heung-Min Son and Gareth Bale complete comeback as Spurs supporters protest

Heung-Min Son and Gareth Bale completed a remarkable 2-1 comeback win for Tottenham against Southampton in Ryan Mason's first game as interim boss, boosting their top-four hopes after Spurs supporters had earlier staged a protest against club chairman Daniel Levy.

A turbulent week for the club, which has already seen them sign up to and then exit the Super League amid fan outrage, and surprisingly sack head coach Jose Mourinho, will take another twist on Sunday in their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, but against Southampton, the drama fell in their favour, with a late VAR call allowing Son to strike from the spot.

The visitors had bounced back from their FA Cup semi-final disappointment impressively to lead through Danny Ings' header on 30 minutes but Spurs, who had been below their best in the first half, improved after the break and replied with Bale's bending effort on the hour.

Image: Heung-Min Son celebrates with team-mate Sergio Reguilon

Son thought he had completed the comeback when he swept home on 74 minutes but referee David Coote ruled it out after a VAR check, with Lucas Moura offside, however, the officials at Stockley Park judged in Spurs' favour when Moussa Djenepo caught Sergio Reguilon just inside the box, allowing the South Korea forward to eventually find the net from 12 yards.

The winning start for 29-year-old Mason - the youngest manager in Premier League history - lifts Tottenham up to sixth, two points off the top four having played a game more than the teams around them, and they will head into their cup final on a positive note, while Southampton stay 14th.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (8), Aurier (5), Alderweireld (6), Dier (6), Reguilon (7), Hojbjerg (7), Ndombele (6), Lo Celso (6), Bale (8), Lucas (5), Son (8).



Subs: Winks (6), Lamela (N/A), Bergwijn (N/A)



Southampton: McCarthy (6), Walker-Peters (7), Bednarek (7), Vestergaard (6), Salisu (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Armstrong (6), Tella (7), Walcott (6), Adams (7), Ings (8).



Subs: Diallo (6), Djenepo (4), Redmond (N/A)



Man of the match: Gareth Bale (Tottenham)

How Spurs turned it around...

Mason had said he wanted Spurs to play 'like Tottenham Hotspur' under his management and there was an immediate shift back towards a more attacking approach against Southampton, with Mourinho's three-man defence at Everton ditched for 4-2-3-1. But that intent did not translate to the pitch.

Image: Tottenham fans gathered outside before their home game against Southampton to protest

Instead, a lacklustre Spurs needed a sensational double-save from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris just two minutes in to deny Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams, before their captain again came to the rescue 10 minutes later, rushing out to smother at the feet of former team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters.

Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas had directed tame efforts off target in between but it was Southampton looking the more energised and they deservedly took the lead on 30 minutes when Ings beat Serge Aurier to James Ward-Prowse's corner and steered a fine header in off the far post.

Image: Danny Ings is mobbed after giving Southampton the lead at Tottenham

Southampton had won just two of their previous 14 but were in control until a late Spurs rally to end the half forced Adams to scramble clear in his own box before Lucas fired over.

Team news Ryan Mason made three changes to Jose Mourinho’s final selection against Everton, with Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura brought in for the interim boss’ first XI, with Spurs also switching to a back four.

Southampton made five changes from their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Leicester, with Alex McCarthy, Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Tella, Theo Walcott and Che Adams coming in.

Spurs failed to have a shot on target in the first half - the first time they had done that at home in a Premier League game this season - and a good block from Jan Bednarek on Son at the start of the second period extended the wait.

Bale eventually warmed the hands of Alex McCarthy on 54 minutes from distance before Ings fired straight at Lloris at the other end. However, it was a costly effort for the Saints striker, with the action forcing him off moments later, clutching his hamstring.

Saints' problems then worsened on the hour when Salisu's block on Lucas fell kindly for Bale and the Wales forward bent a fine effort past McCarthy to level the score.

Image: Gareth Bale celebrates after equalising for Tottenham against Southampton

Bale almost added a second moments later when Lo Celso's perseverance nearly teed him up in the six-yard box before the forward lashed well wide from the edge of the box.

Spurs piled on the pressure and Son thought he had put his side in front when he swept home Reguilon's cross but after the celebrations, a VAR check advised referee Coote to go to the monitor, where replays showed Lucas had run in between his team-mate and Saints goalkeeper McCarthy, and the strike was ruled out.

The VAR drama was not over, though, and, after the officials in Stockley Park judged the ball hitting Jannik Vestergaard's arm as not worthy of a penalty, they spotted a foul by Djenepo on Reguilon came just inside the area, after initially being given as a free-kick.

Son sent McCarthy the wrong way to eventually make it onto the scoresheet - and get Mason's reign off to a winning start, as Spurs' players on the pitch put off-field distractions to one side.

Opta stats - Mason makes history

Ryan Mason (29y 312d) became the youngest manager in Premier League history, while he is only the second person since the Football League resumed in 1946-47 to manage a top-flight game whilst in their 20s after Frank Sibley, whose first game was in August 1977 vs Aston Villa, also at the age of 29, as QPR boss.

After losing each of the previous six Premier League games in which they found themselves behind at half-time this season, Spurs have won a top-flight match from such a position for the first time since December 2019 (2-1 vs Brighton).

Since the day following Southampton topping the Premier League table for the very first time (November 7th), only Sheffield United (13) have won fewer points in the division than the Saints (P24 W5 D5 L14 - 20 points).

Southampton have now dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League team this season (21).

As a Southampton player, Danny Ings has scored more goals against Tottenham than he has versus any other side (6), whilst since he joined the Saints in 2018-19, no player has more top-flight goals versus Spurs than the Englishman (5, alongside Roberto Firmino).

Gareth Bale has had a direct hand in 11 goals in his last 11 starts in all competitions for Tottenham (9 goals, 2 assists), while he's scored in each of his three Premier League games against former club Southampton.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has scored 15 Premier League goals in 2020-21, his best ever goalscoring season in the competition. Indeed, his five goals against Southampton this season is the most by a player against a single side since Mohamed Salah v Watford in 2017-18 (also 5).

Spurs boss Ryan Mason named four players in his side's starting XI of which he played alongside during his own Premier League career, making the most appearances in the division of these players with Hugo Lloris (49), followed by Eric Dier (44), Toby Alderweireld (22) and Son Heung-Min (14).

What's next?

Tottenham face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Southampton have a weekend off before hosting Leicester on Saturday May 1 at 3pm.