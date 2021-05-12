England vs Scotland: Tartan Army advised to plan Wembley trip carefully for Euro 2020 clash

Scotland fans are being advised to "plan their trip carefully" ahead of the Euro 2020 group match against England at Wembley.

Thousands of Scots are still expected in London on June 18 for the game, despite uncertainties over ticket allocations.

The Tartan Army will not be able to gather at their traditional meeting point, as Trafalgar Square will host a ticketed fanzone for key workers of up to 750 people.

It's understood there are no plans for a Scotland fanzone in London on the day of the game, as things stand. Many travelling supporters are desperately booking places at pubs and bars across the capital city to gather before, during and after the game.

Asked specifically about potential provisions for the Tartan Army, a Mayor of London spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Sadiq and his team are working with UEFA and The FA to ensure that London delivers the best tournament possible this summer.

"We would advise any fans without a ticket to the match or the Fan Zone to plan their trip carefully, including where they will be able to watch the game safely and stay overnight."

1:51 Scotland boss Steve Clarke admits he had already 'nailed down' 23 players for Euro 2020 before UEFA expanded squad sizes to 26.

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed inside Wembley Stadium for the match, but specific allocations for supporters are yet to be confirmed.

Portlethen Tartan Army president Graeme Rennie said: "We are having to book out pubs and bars as a back-up but hopefully there will be a gathering point somewhere for Scotland fans.

"I think they are underestimating how many Scotland fans will be travelling down for this - irrespective of whether people have tickets or not.

"It would make sense to have a specific, Covid-safe fanzone for the Tartan Army on the day of the game."