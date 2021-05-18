Scotland Euro 2020 squad: Watch and follow Steve Clarke's 26-man squad announcement on Sky Sports

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will name his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Wednesday, and we'll bring it to you live on Sky Sports .

From midday we'll bring you a special show live on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event which will include reaction from some of those picked and analysis with Kris Boyd live in the studio.

We will also bring you updates with our dedicated live blog via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

Clarke will then address the media and you can watch that live on Sky Sports News from 2pm as Scotland's men's side prepare for their first major finals since 1998.

Decision time for Clarke

Scotland head coach Clarke, who had already admitted his selection had been thrown up in the air after UEFA increased squad sizes from 23 to 26 players, will be without the injured Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie.

Rangers' Ryan Jack and Norwich's Kenny McLean have also been ruled out of Scotland's campaign with injury.

Considering the injuries and the scope for three additional players, Clarke says a number of players who may not have been in his recent squads could get the call for Euro 2020.

1:51 Clarke admits he had already 'nailed down' 23 players for Euro 2020 before UEFA expanded squad sizes to 26

"You never know what is going to happen in football, injuries are part and parcel of the game. You might think you won't be involved because you haven't been in recent squads but you always have a chance," he told Sky Sports.

"Everyone has to go out there and do their best. The selection will be what it is, some will be happy and others disappointed, that's the nature of it.

"I thought I more or less nailed down the 23 players in my head, so it has given me a lot more to think about

"It will make the job more difficult when you are there because you are leaving players out who want to be involved in the games.

"It's a chance for some players who might have missed out to get in the squad and experience the atmosphere of a major tournament.

"I have been watching the opposition for the last few weeks. I'm changing my mind every now and then about who is going to make it and who isn't. It will be tough but it's a decision I have to make."

3:03 Clarke says he is pleased Scotland have a training camp in Spain, along with friendlies against Holland and Luxembourg, ahead of Euro 2020

Clarke's 26-man squad will head to Spain for their pre-tournament training camp and will be tested in warm-up fixtures against Netherlands on June 2 and Luxembourg on June 6 before the finals gets underway on June 11.

Scotland's first game of the tournament is against the Czech Republic three days later at Hampden Park. They then face rivals England at Wembley on June 18, before finishing off their Group D campaign against Croatia.

Scotland Euro 2020 group fixtures:

Monday June 14 - Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic ; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow)

; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow) Friday June 18 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London)

vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London) Tuesday June 22 - Group D: Croatia vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through

Scotland's potential route to Euro 2020 final:

Round of 16

If Scotland win Group D...

Tuesday June 29 - Group D winners vs Group F runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (London)

If Scotland finish second in Group D...

Monday June 28 - Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-place teams...

One of:

Sunday June 27 - Group C winners vs third-placed side from Group D/E/F; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)

Sunday June 27 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F; Kick-off 8pm (Seville)

Tuesday June 29: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

If Scotland win Group D and win round of 16 game...

Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

If Scotland finish second in Group D and win round of 16 game...

Friday July 2 - Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-place teams and win round of 16 game...

One of:

Friday July 2 - Kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

And beyond...

Semi-finals - July 6-7 (London)

Final - July 11 (London)