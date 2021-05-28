Erling Haaland: I am respectful towards my Borussia Dortmund contract

Erling Haaland has said he will be "respectful" towards his Borussia Dortmund contract ahead of a potential summer of offers for the forward.

The Norway international, 20, is under contract at Dortmund until 2024 but has a reported €75m (£66m) release clause, which comes into effect in the summer of 2022.

The player's representatives - agent Mino Raiola and father Alf Inge - visited Barcelona and Madrid for talks in April, while he has also been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United.

Raiola acknowledged Dortmund do not want to sell the striker, who scored 41 goals in 41 games this season, and Haaland has suggested he could stay beyond the summer.

"Well, I have a contract for a couple of years so I am respectful towards my contract," Haaland told Viaplay.

Dortmund won the DFB-Pokal but finished a distant third in the Bundlesliga, 13 points behind champions Bayern Munich.

A strong finish to the season helped Dortmund secure a Champions League place, which Haaland described as a "relief".

An honour to be awarded with the @Bundesliga_DE Player of the Season! An achievement not just for me but for the whole @BVB family. ⚫🟡 We won this award together! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GqhPxXFvKW — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 25, 2021

He added: "Like I have said before, I'm a big fan of the Champions League and I think everybody knows that.

"It was a relief to secure that spot. It was really important.

"I am a simple guy. When I like something, I just want to have more. When I score a goal, I always chase the next goal.

"I have big dreams. I just won my first major trophy and it was a great feeling. So I want to win trophies."

Manchester United remain in talks with Jadon Sancho's representatives over a potential transfer this summer.

Sky Sports News has been told that "as it stands, United represents the most realistic destination" for Sancho.

A number of other clubs are interested.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem as United negotiated terms when they tried to sign Sancho last summer.

Dortmund are listening to offers for Sancho, but have not publicly named a price or set a deadline.

It is thought Dortmund's asking price will be significantly less than the £108m they demanded last summer - and they could deal at around £80m.