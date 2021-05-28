Jadon Sancho: Manchester United 'most realistic destination' for Borussia Dortmund forward

Manchester United remain in talks with Jadon Sancho's representatives over a potential transfer this summer.

Sky Sports News has been told that "as it stands, United represents the most realistic destination" for Sancho.

A number of other clubs are interested.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem as United negotiated terms when they tried to sign Sancho last summer.

Borussia Dortmund are listening to offers for Sancho, but have not publicly named a price or set a deadline.

It is thought Dortmund's asking price will be significantly less than the £108m they demanded last summer - and they could deal at around £80m.

Dortmund are actively looking at alternatives should Sancho leave.

Lille's Jonathan Ikone and Monaco's Sofiane Diop are two players they have scouted.

What should Man Utd do this summer?

Sky Sports News' James Cooper writes: "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked about 'finetuning' this summer rather than wholesale changes with a suggestion there'll be one major, marquee signing accompanied by a couple of other new faces.

"Finance was an issue last summer and a year of football amidst a pandemic hasn't made the economics any easier at Old Trafford either, so I don't expect a huge cash injection to suddenly make everything alright.

"After extending Edinson Cavani's stay in Manchester and with hopes high for Mason Greenwood's continuing development, it would be a surprise if one of either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland arrived at Old Trafford. It doesn't mean they haven't been looked at, they have, but Manchester United have other areas they need to strengthen and their transfer cash can only stretch so far.

"Raising finance from player sales or freeing up big chunks of wages from departures would, again, allow a greater flexibility and Solskjaer and his recruitment team also remain admirers of Jadon Sancho.

"The key to what Manchester United want to do, against a backdrop where supporters are demanding big names despite the impact of COVID, is close the gap on Manchester City and prepare for a real tilt at the Champions League next season. It's the first transfer window for the club's new recruitment structure too and they can expect to be busy in the weeks ahead."