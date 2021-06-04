Jadon Sancho: Man Utd transfer talks with Dortmund continue; all parties 'cautiously optimistic' deal can be done

Manchester United are in continued negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of Jadon Sancho, with all parties 'cautiously optimistic' a deal can be done.

Discussions over the England international's transfer are centred around the overall fee Dortmund want and United's structure of payments.

It is thought the asking price will be significantly less than the £108m Dortmund wanted last summer - largely due to the economic effects of the ongoing pandemic and the fact Sancho is entering the final two years of his contract.

But while the Bundesliga club are listening to offers, they will only sell if their conditions regarding the player's price and the club's transfer deadline are met - neither of which have been made public.

If conditions for a transfer can be met, personal terms between Sancho and United are not expected to be a problem as they were finalised when the Premier League club tried to facilitate a move last summer.

There is a 'cautious optimism' from all parties a deal can be done.

A number of other clubs are also interested in signing Sancho this summer.

What should Man Utd do this summer?

Sky Sports News' James Cooper writes: "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked about 'finetuning' this summer rather than wholesale changes with a suggestion there will be one major, marquee signing accompanied by a couple of other new faces.

"Finance was an issue last summer and a year of football amidst a pandemic has not made the economics any easier at Old Trafford either, so I don't expect a huge cash injection to suddenly make everything alright.

"After extending Edinson Cavani's stay in Manchester and with hopes high for Mason Greenwood's continuing development, it would be a surprise if one of either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland arrived at Old Trafford. It does not mean they have not been looked at, they have, but Manchester United have other areas they need to strengthen and their transfer cash can only stretch so far.

"Raising finance from player sales or freeing up big chunks of wages from departures would, again, allow a greater flexibility and Solskjaer and his recruitment team also remain admirers of Sancho.

"The key to what Manchester United want to do, against a backdrop where supporters are demanding big names despite the impact of COVID, is close the gap on Manchester City and prepare for a real tilt at the Champions League next season. It's the first transfer window for the club's new recruitment structure too and they can expect to be busy in the weeks ahead."