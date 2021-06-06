Romelu Lukaku goal sees Belgium beat Croatia, Netherlands coast past Georgia - Euro 2020 friendlies round-up

Romelu Lukaku underlined his status as one of the world's top strikers with his 60th Belgium goal to secure a 1-0 win over Croatia in their Euro 2020 warm-up.

Lukaku struck from a goalmouth scramble in the 38th minute to win the match for the top-ranked Belgians, who will start the Euros in confident mood after a convincing performance.

They shrugged off a bright spell at the start from Croatia to enjoy a comfortable victory, which might have had a more commanding scoreline had they taken all of their chances, as they confirmed their status as one the Euro 2020 favourites.

The goal came when fellow European Championship contenders Croatia failed to clear a corner and Lukaku was first to swivel and hook the ball home after Jason Denayer laid it on for him.

Netherlands boost mood with big win

The Netherlands beat Georgia 3-0 in their final warm-up game thanks to goals from Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst and teenager Ryan Gravenberch on Sunday in a morale-boosting victory ahead of the European Championship.

Depay tucked away a 10th-minute penalty but Georgia finished the first half stronger as they had more shots on goal and pushed their hosts repeatedly onto the back foot.

The home team resumed command of the game after the break, spurred on by 7,500 spectators, with Weghorst scoring his first international goal as they doubled the lead in the 55th minute.

Gravenberch, who only turned 19 last month, reacted quickest to head home a rebound in the 76th for the third goal.

The victory will come as a relief for Netherlands coach Frank de Boer after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Scotland in their first warm-up game last week that saw the Dutch tactics criticised by media and pundits.

"Are we ready for the European Championship? Yes, I just asked the boys and they are looking forward to it," De Boer told reporters.

Denzel Dumfries was brought down early to present Depay with the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot. Depay was denied a second goal just five minutes later as keeper Giorgi Loria made a full-stretch, scrambling save on the goal line.

But after that Georgia threatened on several occasions in the first half with Saba Lobzhanidze having the best opportunity to get his side back in the game.

The Netherlands wrestled back control in the second half with Weghorst finishing at full sprint after being played in on goal by Depay.

After a strong season in the Bundesliga, Vfl Wolfsburg forward Weghorst made a case for inclusion in the starting attack when the Dutch open their Group C campaign against Ukraine in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The third goal came after Depay had another shot saved by Sania but the ball rebounded into the air and Gravenberch finished it off.

With six minutes left, Georgia substitute Jaba Jighauri struck the woodwork with a powerful shot as he almost beat the 38-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.

In other routine wins for Euro 2020 teams, Denmark won 2-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Norway were beaten 2-1 at home by Greece.

Of the home nations in action, England edged past Romania in Middlesbrough, while Scotland managed only a 1-0 win against a Luxembourg team reduced to 10 men before half-time.

Austria and Slovakia drew 0-0 in one of two matches between teams both playing in Euro 2020, the other Belgium's win over Croatia.