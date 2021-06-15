Euro 2020: England call up goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after Dean Henderson withdraws with hip injury

Dean Henderson has been forced to withdraw from England's Euro 2020 squad due to a hip injury, and has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale.

Henderson sat out training for a second time on Monday due to his hip issue, and it was deemed the problem would have continued to hamper his ability to train throughout the tournament.

The 24-year-old will now return to Manchester United for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 season.

His replacement Ramsdale was originally a member of Gareth Southgate's 33-man pre-tournament group for friendlies in Middlesbrough, but was one of the seven players to be left out of the 26-man squad for the Euros.

Image: Aaron Ramsdale joins Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone as England's 'keepers for the Euros

The 23-year-old will have to pass through standard Covid testing protocols before he is allowed to enter England's training camp.

Under UEFA regulations for Euro 2020, teams are permitted to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds throughout the tournament.

Henderson took to social media on Tuesday evening to express his disappointment at having to withdraw from the squad.

"I worked so hard to be in this position," Henderson wrote on Twitter. "I'm devastated to have to withdraw through injury!! I want to wish my team mates all the best for the up and coming games. BRING IT HOME."

Ramsdale was an ever-present for Sheffield United last season following his move from Bournemouth, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated from the Premier League.

He was part of the England U19 squad that won the 2017 Euros and has 15 caps for the U21s, but is yet to make his senior debut.

Henderson is only marginally more experienced, having earned his sole senior cap during a 45-minute appearance in the 3-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in November.

Ramsdale will now compete with Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone for the starting berth in Gareth Southgate's side.

Pickford is the current No 1 and started in England's opening win over Croatia on Sunday, while Johnstone impressed on his debut during the 1-0 victory against Romania earlier this month.

Following their win over Croatia at Wembley, England will return to the national stadium for Friday's clash with Scotland and their final group game against the Czech Republic on June 22.

Kane, Stones train; Grealish working separately

After being forced to replace the injured Henderson with Ramsdale, Gareth Southgate was handed a timely boost when Harry Kane and John Stones took part in training on Tuesday morning.

The duo suffered knocks in the win against Croatia on Sunday but were fit enough to join the rest of the team on the training field, three days before England's second group fixture against Scotland.

However, Jack Grealish was not part of the open training session that took place in front of the media on Tuesday morning. Sky Sports News has been told the Aston Villa midfielder was working individually inside England's training base.