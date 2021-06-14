England vs Scotland: Dean Henderson sits out training ahead of second Euro 2020 encounter

Dean Henderson sat out England training for the second time in a week as Gareth Southgate's side began preparations for their Euro 2020 encounter against Scotland on Friday.

The Manchester United goalkeeper missed a training session last week ahead of the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Croatia with a slight niggle but his absence now is more of a concern.

Monday's mid-day session saw 14 of England's 26-man squad on the grass: the 11 players who didn't feature on Sunday at Wembley as well as the three substitutes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcus Rashford, and Jude Bellingham

The other 11 players who started the game against Croatia are doing recovery sessions in the gym, pool, and massage centres.

From those players, there are slight concerns over Harry Kane (ribs) and John Stones (left ankle) but Sky Sports News have been told these are not serious.

Southgate cannot make any changes to the outfield players in his squad now that England have played their first game in the tournament with injury-enforced replacements allowed by UEFA up to 24 hours before a nation's first match.

That means Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson will remain in the squad of 26 as they continue to recover from injury.

However, the impressive performance of Kalvin Phillips against Croatia leaves question marks over Henderson's involvement in the tournament in so much as when he can be expected to get much-needed game time to get match-fit.

Wayne Rooney believes England's opening Euro 2020 win over Croatia was the perfect platform for Gareth Southgate's side but has warned tougher challenges lie ahead.

The Three Lions recorded a victory in their opening match at a European Championship for the first time in their history courtesy of Raheem Sterling's first tournament goal in sweltering conditions.

It was an ideal start to Group D which sets them up nicely to face Scotland at Wembley on Friday night, leaving Rooney cautiously optimistic over England's chances.

"To win that was massive, Croatia are a good team and it will give the players a relief that they are comfortable in the group now," Wayne Rooney told Good Morning Euros.

"They'll be a bit more relaxed going into the game against Scotland and if they didn't win they could have been a bit anxious."

"Scotland will be tough but after winning the game (against Croatia) I think England will comfortably go through to the next round.

"That's when I think it could get difficult for England - when you come up against a France, Portugal or Belgium - one of those top teams.

"There's a lot of quality in the squad, my only worry is a lack of experience - it's important Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson get fit because they will be vital moving forward.

"Quality-wise they have as much as anyone in the competition and they have a great chance."

